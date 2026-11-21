Veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart has appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to help her acquire a car to ease her daily movements

The actress revealed that businesswoman Maame Gold has been her main source of financial support for transportation since they met

Adwoa Smart disclosed that a popular Kumasi car dealer's mother promised to speak to her son about gifting the actress a vehicle

Veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart is calling on generous members of the public to help her get a car, saying a personal vehicle would significantly ease the demands of her daily life.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the actress explained that while her accommodation situation has been resolved, getting around remains a persistent challenge. She currently depends on commercial vehicles and ride-hailing apps every time she needs to travel into town or return home.

Adwoa Smart begs her fans to get her a car. Photo credit: @adwoasmart.

Source: Instagram

Maame Gold's support for Adwoa Smart

Adwoa Smart has had a reliable ally in businesswoman Maame Gold, who she says has consistently covered her transportation costs since the two became close.

"Every day, when I'm going to town and returning home, I take a car. Most of my transportation expenses have been covered by Maame Gold. She has been the one giving me money for transport whenever I'm going somewhere, ever since I met her," Adwoa Smart said.

She added that Maame Gold continues to look out for her even now, including calling drivers to ensure she arrives home safely whenever she books a ride. For her part, Adwoa Smart says she always chooses to sit directly behind the driver, a habit she described with characteristic humour. "I always say that I sit there because if the driver misbehaves or tries to do something silly, I will hold his neck and squeeze it," she quipped.

Adwoa Smart begs Ghanaians for a car

Beyond Maame Gold's assistance, the actress is hoping a stranger's generosity might solve the problem entirely. She recalled a promising encounter at the funeral of the late Mabel Intuah, where a woman she had previously worked with on a film introduced her to her son, described as a well-known car dealer in Kumasi.

The mother apparently told her son on the spot that she wanted him to give Adwoa Smart a car, pointing out that he had gifted someone else a vehicle before and could afford to do so again.

"She told him that she wanted him to give me a car. She knows he can do it because he has gifted someone a car before. I don't know him personally, but he was introduced to me as her son. He also agreed that he would give me the car, so I would gladly accept it if anyone did me the honour of getting me one," the actress recounted.

Adwoa Smart expressed quiet confidence that the right person would eventually step forward. "At least, if someone could gift me a car, God will bless that person. I believe God will do this for me too," she said.

The YouTube video is below:

Adwoa Smart opens up about her past

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adwoa Smart’s decision to leave school after facing repeated ridicule over her stature.

She said limited understanding of her condition at the time made it difficult to continue her education.

Her experience, she explained, would likely have been different today, when awareness and acceptance have improved.

The actress also credited veteran performer Maame Dokono with helping her build confidence and embrace who she was.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh