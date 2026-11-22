Maame Gyamfuaa, sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere went viral after a video showed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather completely ignoring her

The encounter took place at Maame Gyamfuaa's own salon in Ghana, where she appeared to try catching Mayweather's attention during his visit

The clip sparked a wave of reactions from social media users who found the awkward moment both hilarious and relatable

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Maame Gyamfuaa, the sister of popular Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, is trending across social media after footage emerged showing boxing icon Floyd Mayweather completely blanking her during what appeared to be a visit to her salon in Ghana.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on November 21, 2026, shows Maame Gyamfuaa visibly attempting to get the attention of the undefeated boxing legend, only to be met with a wall of indifference. Mayweather, apparently unbothered, carried on without acknowledging her at all.

Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa makes headlines as Floyd Mayweather ignores her eye contact. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Maame Gyamfuaa's viral Floyd Mayweather encounter

What made the moment all the more striking for viewers is that Maame Gyamfuaa was not simply a fan trying her luck at a public event.

According to reactions from those familiar with the situation, the encounter took place at her own establishment, putting her in the unusual position of being ignored in her own space by one of the most famous sportsmen on the planet.

Floyd Mayweather has been making high-profile appearances across Africa in recent months, drawing huge crowds and significant attention wherever he goes.

The Instagram video is below:

Fans to Serwaa's sister, Floyd Mayweather, video

The video quickly drew thousands of comments, with many finding the moment funny while others sympathised with Maame Gyamfuaa. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@mona.adama wrote:

"She's the owner of the salon she visited here in Ghana & I believe she was being a great host 😍😍😍👏"

@crazysexycool317 said:

"You ain't light enough baby 😂😂😂😂😒"

@ronzlee commented:

"Why she ain't just say 'hey I admire you so much it's such an honor to meet you' 😂"

@powahousearn_ added:

"Awww bless her 😂😂".

The Instagram video is below:

President Mahama meets Mayweather in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama’s meeting with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during the American athlete’s visit to Ghana. Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson and businessman Cheddar were also present.

Mayweather said he wanted to help develop young sporting talent in Ghana, with boxing and football among his plans.

The announcement followed his launch of a youth boxing initiative in Nigeria, suggesting a wider focus on sport development across West Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh