Gospel singer Sonnie Badu couldn't hide his admiration for his family after sharing their new set of photos

The singer could not help but admire the striking similarities between his wife and one of his daughters

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the Badu family

Multiple award-winning Gospel singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Sonnie Badu kicked off the new year by publicly displaying his affection for his beautiful family.

Sonnie Badu drools over her daughter, who shares a striking resemblance with her mother. Photo source: SonnieBadu

The singer, who often finds himself in several other destinations than home because of his craft and ministry, was proud to spend some quality time with the family.

He shared their beautiful moments on social media, exciting scores of his fans who have been following the Badu family, saying

"As wrapped up as my schedule has me, family time is so vital. Tonight, all six children wanted to take their individual pictures at diner and I still love this song. Its one of my favourites."

The song in reference was Shania Rwain's 1997 classic You're Still the One.

Sonnie Badu is married to Ann-Marrie and are blessed with six children, two boys and four girls.

They married on the August 23, 2014 in London with several Ghanaian celebrities including John Dumelo, and Selasie Ibrahim present.

The gospel singer posted a photo of his Jamaican wife on social media with the caption, "Love lives here."

He extended his public display of affection towards one of his beautiful daughters, who is a spitting image of his wife.

"My daughter is beginning to looks like her mum."

Sonnie Badu's daughter and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sonnie Badu's admiration for his wife and daughter.

Rebecca Manyaweh said:

"That's so sweet! it's a wonderful feeling seeing your daughter grow up to resemble her mom. Lol 💕."

Abena Godmyprovider wrote:

"Is she not her daughter?she is really beautiful, hahaha,pray hard so that the boys will also look like you when they reach their sister's age.soooo beautiful."

Jumah M. Trokon remarked:

"I totally agree , at my first glance I thought it was Ann Marie . Beautiful family."

Joan Williams noted:

"She is the epitome of beauty personified. definitely has her mothers looks ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Dorcas Asiedu shared:

"Beautiful daughter and a great Mum and Dad."

Bishop Mercy Wood added:

"Yes paaa they are now lookalike. I know your wife, she used to come and sing in our church in Mitcham London. Very gifted 👌 👏."

