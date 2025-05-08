Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has responded to entertainment pundits who slammed him for not paying his instrumentalists and singers in church

The minister of God quoted a popular bible verse in his defence during one of his sermons in a trending video

Some social media users have reacted to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' new video about the consequences of going against men of God

Founder and Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills, has replied to critics who slammed him over his recent decision not to pay instrumentalists and singers in his church.

Dag Heward-Mills stated during his sermon in Sierra Leone, explained that it is wrong for the world to touch anointed men of God.

Dag Heward-Mills replies to critics who insulted him for not paying his singers in church.

The preacher, Dag Heward-Mills, emphasised that it is only unwise men who will go against the word of the man of God in a trending video.

"Come and slap me and see if there is oil on your hand... You are finished if you slap the anointing because the holy spirit is not like Jesus, who would tolerate all of these things. If you like, go and touch his anointed."

"Come and strike me because you don't like my preaching, and you would see what would become of you. You would not be dealing with a man but the holy spirit. God has chosen those whom he has put his anointing on. He doesn't put his anointing on everyone... You open your mouth and speak like a fool against someone who is anointed."

Bullgod blasts Dag Heward-Mills

Former artiste manager and United Showbiz pundit Bullgod shared his thoughts on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' comments on the popular entertainment programme that was aired on April 19, 2025.

Bullgod stated that the church can spare a few Ghana cedis to pay instrumentalists and other performers in the church without breaking the bank.

"If his statement is a general one, then I am sorry to say that whatever he said was nonsense. Don't they pay him every Sunday? We have all seen his progress from where he started his church to where he is now. So what is wrong with him giving a small portion of the fortune he has to his church people for their work?"

Bullgod poses with a beautiful woman in matching outfits.

Bullgod calls out Dag Heward-Mills

Some social media users have reacted to Bullgod's comments on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eric Asomaning

"You people have no respect. Bishop Dag is not your co equal. None of you come close to that man's legacy. Shut up and keep his name out of your mouths. What an accursed generation."

William Owusu

"They are very greedy. All the pastors. Meanwhile Jesus is useless and good for nothing."

Ewuraba Papabi stated:

"Nevertheless Jesus still loves you. Even Paul who killed his people He still loved Him and showed Himself to him how much more you. Just repent from your crooked ways and don't harden your heart whiles there is still chance to repent."

Dag Heward-Mills says he won't pay singers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dag Heward Mills, who stated that he won't pay instrumentalists and singers in his church.

He stated in a sermon that he firmly believed worship should be an act of devotion rather than a career.

Social media users have commented on Dag Heward-Mills, which has gone viral on YouTube.

