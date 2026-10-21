Florence Obinim has reportedly filed a new suit at the High Court in Accra against her estranged husband, Bishop Obinim, over remarks made at church

The suit claims Obinim made the comments while reading from her divorce petition during a service at his church’s Tema branch on Sunday, October 11

The new legal action, which reportedly seeks millions in damages, is separate from the divorce petition Florence filed at the High Court on October 7

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Florence Obinim has reportedly taken new legal action against her estranged husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, over comments he allegedly made about her at a church service.

Florence Obinim takes new legal action against her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, over remarks he allegedly made about her at church. Photo source: Florence, Daniel Obinim (Facebook)/Gossip24.

Source: UGC

According to a YouTube video shared by Gossip 24, the suit was filed at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

She is reportedly seeking GH¢5 million in damages. The new case is separate from the divorce petition she filed at the High Court’s Family Division on October 7, 2026.

Her lawyer earlier told Peace FM that she was ending the marriage over alleged relationships with other women and Obinim discussing their private issues in church.

Obinim had not publicly responded to the new suit at the time of writing.

Inside Florence Obinim’s new suit

In the statement of claim, Florence described her good name as the foundation of both her livelihood and her standing before the public.

She noted that Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC), is popularly known as “Angel Obinim”.

According to the suit, his church services are broadcast on television, streamed online and shared on social media to a vast audience.

The document also states that the couple married on April 24, 2004, at Faith Assemblies of God Church, New Tafo Nhyiaeso, and have three children.

Florence claimed that the remarks were made on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during a service at the church’s Tema branch.

What Bishop Obinim allegedly said

Per the suit, Obinim was reading from her divorce petition when he allegedly made the statements before the congregation.

Among other things, he allegedly made remarks questioning her mental state and the people she associates with.

Florence argued that the words were libellous because they were published permanently through TV broadcasts, live streams and recordings shared online.

She added that they also amounted to slander, as they were spoken before a large congregation. According to her, the remarks were calculated to damage her calling as a gospel musician.

None of the claims has been tested in court yet.

The YouTube video from Gossip 24, in which details of Florence Obinim’s new suit are shared, is below.

Obinim reads Florence’s demands in church

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim read out what he said were Florence’s divorce demands during a church service in Tema.

He went through the list and repeatedly questioned how she could justify the requests. Among the demands he read were a cash sum, his property on Nii Kwei Mensah Street and the couple’s residence in Barcelona, Spain.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh