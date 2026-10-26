R&B star Chris Brown has learned his fate in a London courtroom over an incident that happened at a Mayfair nightclub more than three years ago

The judge handling the case made it clear that the singer’s global fame and status would not earn him any special treatment when deciding his punishment

His vocal coach, who was also involved in the 2023 nightclub incident, received his own sentence from the same court on the same day in October

American R&B star Chris Brown has appeared before a London court for sentencing over a 2023 incident at a nightclub in Mayfair.

Chris Brown receives an eight-month suspended sentence from a London court over a 2023 nightclub incident in Mayfair. Photo credit: Chris Brown.

Source: Facebook

The case stems from February 19, 2023, when Brown was in the VIP section of Tape nightclub in Mayfair with his vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu. Music producer Abraham “Abe” Diaw was also at the venue that night.

Chris Brown was arrested in the UK in May 2025 over the incident and was later released after pledging a £5 million security fee.

He initially denied the charges against him, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. In July 2026, the singer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of affray, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Chris Brown’s suspended sentence at Southwark Crown Court

That guilty plea set the stage for Monday’s hearing in London. On October 26, 2026, Judge Tony Baumgartner handed Brown an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

This means the 37-year-old will not serve time in a UK prison unless he commits another offence within that period.

Prosecutors had earlier dropped charges of assault, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after he pleaded guilty to affray.

Brown received the maximum reduction for pleading guilty at the first reasonable opportunity. He thanked the judge before leaving the dock and nodded to supporters who had gathered at the court.

Judge’s remarks on Chris Brown nightclub incident

In his remarks, the judge spoke firmly about what happened at the club. Baumgartner said the incident lasted no more than 20 seconds but described it as serious public violence.

He noted that Brown struck Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle, calling the use of the bottle “plainly dangerous.”

Diaw was treated at St Mary’s Hospital for a head injury and other injuries, and was discharged on crutches with pain relief.

The judge also cited Brown’s earlier convictions from 2009 and 2013 and said his fame did not entitle him to special treatment.

He, however, considered the singer’s long music career, his dependants and his charity work. Akinlolu, 40, who also pleaded guilty to affray, received a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The X video of Chris Brown's sentence is below.

Blueface arrested after swatting call in California

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American rapper Blueface was arrested in Santa Clarita, California, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Deputies had responded to a false emergency call, which authorities later described as a swatting incident. He was taken into custody on suspicion of delaying a law enforcement investigation after he allegedly failed to follow officers’ instructions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh