Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Housekeeper $13m After Dog Attack Left Her With Serious Injuries
- A Los Angeles jury found Chris Brown liable for a 2020 dog attack at his Tarzana mansion that left housekeeper Maria Avila permanently scarred
- Brown's 200lb Caucasian shepherd, named Hades, caused Avila facial scarring, vision loss and nerve damage, with the jury told the singer allegedly fled the scene without calling for help
- Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, were ordered to pay a combined sum of over $13.8m across Avila and two family members
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Chris Brown to pay close to $13 million to a housekeeper who was mauled by his dog at his California home in 2020, in a verdict that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.
Maria Avila was taking out the rubbish at Brown's Tarzana mansion when the singer's Caucasian shepherd, Hades, attacked her. The dog, which weighed roughly 200 pounds (90kg), inflicted severe and lasting injuries, including permanent facial marring, scarring, nerve damage and partial vision loss.
Brown was reportedly present at the property when the attack occurred but left the scene without rendering assistance or contacting emergency services. He later argued that his departure was a practical decision, suggesting he was concerned that his involvement becoming public knowledge would attract unwanted media attention. He maintained that his staff were equipped to handle the situation in his absence.
Chris Brown's defence and housekeeper's rebuttal
The singer also disputed the circumstances that led to Avila being near the dog, arguing that Hades was not a household pet but a working security dog used by his security team. Brown claimed he had previously instructed Avila and her sister Patricia, who also worked as a housekeeper at the property, to avoid the compound unless security personnel were on site.
Both women rejected that version of events, and their legal team pointed out that the instruction, even if it had been given, would have been difficult to follow, given that the sisters primarily communicated in Spanish rather than English.
Chris Brown's account did not persuade the jury. He and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, were found negligent and ordered to pay Avila $12.9 million in damages. Patricia, who was present during the attack, received a separate award of $885,000, while Avila's husband, Oscar Olivo, was granted $50,000.
In total, the verdict amounts to just under $13.9 million across the three claimants, representing one of the more significant personal injury judgments involving a celebrity in recent years. It was also the latest in several legal challenges plaguing Brown. The case was reported by both the BBC and Billboard.
Below is an Instagram post with more details of the Chris Brown ruling.
Rapper pleads guilty to tax evasion
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Twista pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a case brought against him by federal authorities.
The case reportedly stemmed from proceeds from his music that were due as tax, amounting to $440,000, leaving the popular tongue-twister at risk of possible sentencing.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh