Diana Asamoah has sent an appeal to John Dramani Mahama for an opportunity in the Big Push project

The gospel musician stated that her Ghanaian status makes her eligible, claiming she is capable of working

Diana Asamoah's plea to President Mahama, given her support for the NPP, has triggered reactions online

Popular gospel musician Diana Asamoah has sparked social media reactions as she appeals to the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for a contract opportunity.

Diana Asamoah appeals to John Dramani Mahama for an opportunity in the Big Push project. Image: Diana Asamoah, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview on Angel FM, the award-winning singer claimed she is a Ghanaian, putting her in the right position for the Big Push contract.

The Big Push project happens to be a national infrastructure development initiative launched by Mahama. According to reports, it spanned five years, solely focusing on road networks in Ghana, and the money involved is reportedly $10 billion

Diana Asamoah, who disclosed how serious she was, noted that she is capable of doing any work offered to her.

"I am very serious. I am praying and pleading to President John Dramani Mahama to consider me in the Big Push Contract. I am also a Ghanaian and fit to work," she said.

Diana Asamoah's message to President Mahama has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section of the video to share varied comments.

The TikTok video of Diana Asamoah is below:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah appeal to Mahama

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Diana Asamoah pleaded with John Dramani Mahama for the contract opportunity.

Edoh wrote:

"Go and finish the road leading to the national cathedral."

Eric wrote:

"Please, mama go and finish national cathedral before come to big push."

Real Kwaku wrote:

"We will never allow that happen in Ghana."

Jaynice wrote:

"So now you are now a contractor eeiii!"

Diana Asamoah consoles NPP after 2024 election

Diana Asamoah sent a heartwarming message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters after their presidential candidate lost the 2024 general elections.

The party's staunchest supporter encouraged her fans to believe everything is possible when they trust God's timing.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, Onyame Tumfo hitmaker Diana Asamoah added that the NPP will return stronger than before.

"If you win or lose the election, try to put your trust in God as much as possible. By His grace, nothing will shake us because it’s still possible, and it’s still NPP," she said.

I want to tell you this morning to put your trust in God. Anytime I lost, I became stronger because I knew that God is not a one-way being," she added.

The YouTube video of Diana Asamoah is below:

Diana Asamoah retracts claims about makeup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Diana Asamaoah retracted her negative comments about make-up.

The gospel music sensation had previously claimed that wearing makeup and fashionable dresses is a secular way of living, deviating from gospel teachings.

She later came out to say that she no longer sees doing that as a sin, claiming she had realised that it is the heart that matters and not people's way of dressing.

Source: YEN.com.gh