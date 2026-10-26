MzVee has finally addressed the long-running speculation about her relationship with fellow musician Kofi Kinaata, years after fans first began pairing the two popular singers together

The Natural Girl singer made it clear where she stands with the Things Fall Apart hitmaker and also dropped a surprising detail about his personal life

She spoke about another male colleague she has often been linked to, insisting that their bond does not go beyond what fans have seen in public

Ghanaian singer MzVee has broken her silence on the rumours linking her romantically to Kofi Kinaata.

MzVee breaks her silence on rumours that she is dating Kofi Kinaata and says she thinks he is married. Photo credit: Manuel Photography/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

MzVee and Kofi Kinaata have been linked romantically for years, with fans often pairing the two musicians. In September 2023, MzVee added to the speculation when she told Okay FM that the pair often spoke on the phone for long periods and described him as a comedian who always made her laugh.

Asked whether they were dating at the time, she playfully said that if it made people happy, then it was true.

On August 19, 2026, a fan shouted Kinaata’s name as she performed at the National Youth Forum at UPSA in Accra.

MzVee on Kofi Kinaata dating rumours

Putting an end to the guessing game, the singer has now set the record straight. Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the exact date of which could not be confirmed, MzVee said she and Kofi Kinaata are not dating.

According to her, the two are great friends and colleagues who respect each other’s craft.

The singer added that they only talk once in a blue moon. She also said she did not know when the rumours started, noting that the claims have left both of them baffled. MzVee further described Kinaata as an amazing artiste.

The TikTok video of MzVee, in which she addresses the rumours about dating Kofi Kinaata, is below.

MzVee on Kofi Kinaata’s marriage and Mugeez

Beyond the dating talk, MzVee dropped a comment about Kinaata’s personal life that caught many by surprise.

“Why do I need to marry Kofi Kinaata? I think he’s married,” she said.

Kinaata has not publicly announced a marriage, and in a May 2023 interview on Property FM, he said he was yet to decide when to settle down. He added at the time that marriage was not about timelines and would happen when the time was right.

During the same TikTok Live session, MzVee also addressed rumours linking her to R2Bees member Mugeez.

She described him as a friend and said that was where it ended, before jokingly saying she would call him to ask if he had a girlfriend. The singer then appealed to fans to drop the speculation.

Wendy Shay and Lasmid meet after viral moment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wendy Shay and Lasmid got fans talking after they met at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert in Kumasi.

The pair shared a warm hug at the event, weeks after a viral clip showed the RuffTown Records singer moving Lasmid’s hand from her lap. Many fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some insisting that Lasmid was not over the earlier incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh