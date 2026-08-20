Ghanaian singer MzVee made a rare public appearance at the National Youth Forum 2026 in Accra this week

She performed several songs and walked off stage to approach a man in the audience during her set

Fans flooded the comments referencing Kofi Kinaata, a musician she has long been playfully matched with

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Ghanaian singer MzVee made a rare public appearance at the National Youth Forum 2026, held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

MzVee makes a rare public appearance at the National Youth Forum 2026, reigniting fan talk about Kofi Kinaata. Image credit: Banda Trendz.

Source: UGC

The forum was convened by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment under the leadership of Hon. George Opare Addo.

It brought together the National Youth Authority, Youth Employment Agency, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, National Service Authority, and young Ghanaians from across the country, held under the theme "A Sound Youth, A Sound Nation: Your Voice. Your Future. Our Ghana."

MzVee's rare appearance sparks Kinaata talk

MzVee performed a host of songs during her set, including her collaborative track with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, titled "Come and See My Moda."

The song's overarching theme centres on a confident woman making clear what she wants from a suitor, inviting him to approach her family and prove his intentions are serious formally.

"Mr Chairman" is among the playful terms used to address a potential admirer throughout the lyrics.

At one point during the performance, she walked off stage and approached a man seated in the audience, addressing him as "chairman" with a flirtatious flair that had the crowd reacting immediately.

It was this playful exchange that appeared to prompt someone elsewhere in the crowd to shout for Kofi Kinaata.

The TikTok video capturing MzVee's playful exchange with the man she called "chairman" during her performance is below.

The moment has reignited a long-running fan narrative around MzVee and Kofi Kinaata, a musician she has been playfully matched with for years.

Fans have previously campaigned under hashtags like "MzVee x Kofi Kinaata," and the two have appeared together on television discussing one another in the past.

Fans react to MzVee's rare appearance

The clip of MzVee's performance triggered a wave of reactions online, with several fans bringing up Kofi Kinaata directly in the comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

kaakyirekwakuboateng wrote:

"Mrs. kinaata"

Wealth🤑💝 said:

"kinaata is coming"

GOD'SFAVORITE💫✨ commented:

"Aww, Bro Kofi 3kyi gu ho"

Ospe Naro added:

"Where is Kinaata"

Blessed Bright PC wrote:

"Mz Vee we love you 🤍🥰"

GAD🥷🏾Pele💚🛡👊 exclaimed:

"Daavi🇬🇭 the natural girl🫶🤩🤩🤩, you've been missed😩"

Essential♥️💕♥️ Babe 09 commented:

"chairman is shy 🫣"

🍃WORLANYOØ🏅📌 wrote:

"the songstress is back🔥💯🥰"

Liana added:

"the queen is back again"

MzVee's family sings gospel songs in Ewe

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a heartwarming video showed MzVee and her family singing gospel songs and offering prayers in Ewe, a moment that melted the hearts of many fans online.

The clip offered a rare glimpse into the singer's personal and family life away from the public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh