Journalist and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has been spotted at the DOVVSU court in Accra amid the ongoing abuse case involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo

A video shared on Instagram showed the GHOne TV presenter walking into the court premises in her black lawyer’s gown on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

It remains unclear whether the media personality was at the court in connection with Nana Akua Addo’s case against her estranged husband or another matter

Journalist and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has been spotted at the DOVVSU court in Accra amid the ongoing case involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo.

Serwaa Amihere is spotted at the DOVVSU amid the ongoing domestic abuse case involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo. Photo source: @dagaatigirl_official/Instagram, Amihere/Akua Addo/Facebook.

Source: UGC

A video of her arriving at the court premises in her lawyer’s robe was shared on Instagram by blogger DagaatiGirl on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Her appearance came on the same day Nana Akua Addo arrived at the court for a hearing in the alleged domestic violence case against her estranged husband, Harold Norman.

It remains unclear whether Serwaa was at the court in connection with the case or another matter. She has not commented publicly on her presence at the court.

Known for her work with GHOne TV, the broadcaster was called to the Bar in October 2025.

Serwaa Amihere spotted at DOVVSU court

In the video, Serwaa was seen from behind, walking into the court premises in her black lawyer’s gown. Her hair was neatly packed into a bun as a man filmed her on his phone.

The blogger noted that she was seen at the court as the case continues to attract public interest. At the time of writing, the video had gathered over 1,100 likes and 52 comments. Part of the caption read:

“Ghanaian broadcast journalist, news anchor and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has been spotted at the DOVVSU Court amid the ongoing case involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and allegations of domestic mistreatment against her husband, Harold Norman.”

The Instagram video from DagaatiGirl, in which Serwaa Amihere is spotted at the DOVVSU court, is below.

Nana Akua Addo’s abuse case against husband

Nana Akua Addo petitioned the CID on August 20, 2026, alleging physical, emotional and economic abuse by her husband.

Harold Norman was arrested on August 27 and granted police enquiry bail two days later. Police scheduled his court appearance for October 7, but his lawyer said he had been admitted to hospital.

In a statement, his lawyers denied that he assaulted her, claiming the lip injury seen in viral videos was from a 2021 altercation.

According to them, Norman used a mirror to block a knife she allegedly swung at him, and a shard struck her lip.

Serwaa Amihere’s first court appearance as lawyer

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere made her first court appearance at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 22, 2025.

The appearance came weeks after she was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, as one of 824 law students at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She arrived in her lawyer’s gown and was later picked up in a Lexus RX350. It was unclear at the time whether she was there to represent a client.

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Source: YEN.com.gh