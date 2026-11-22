Ghanaian artiste Zeezy collapsed while performing at Wendy Shay's SHAYCONCERT26 at West Hills Mall on November 21, 2026

Footage shared on X showed Zeezy falling on stage before organisers carried him away and rushed him for medical attention

Fans expressed shock and concern on social media after the incident, with no official statement released at the time

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Upcoming Ghanaian artiste Zeezy collapsed mid-performance at Wendy Shay's SHAYCONCERT26 at West Hills Mall on Saturday, November 21, 2026, leaving fans in attendance shaken.

Video footage circulated on X the following day, Sunday, November 22, capturing the moment Zeezy went down on stage. The clip showed event organisers stepping in quickly to carry him off and ensure he received medical attention.

Zeezy collapses on stage at the Shay concert. Photo credit: @Zeezy.

Source: Instagram

Zeezy mistakenly identified as Showboy

Initial viral reports on social media misidentified the artiste involved, with several posts claiming it was Showboy who had fainted during the show. Further checks, however, confirmed it was Zeezy who collapsed, not Showboy.

At the time of publication, no official statement had been issued by the artiste, his team, or the concert organisers regarding what caused the incident or the current state of his health.

The X video is below:

Fans react to Zeezy's collapse at SHAYCONCERT26

News of the collapse spread quickly across social media, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans who had either witnessed the moment in person or seen the footage online.

Many took to various platforms to send well-wishes and call for a swift recovery for the young performer.

The X video is below:

Wendy Shay performs at 2026 Rapperholic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay and Lasmid’s reunion at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert in Kumasi, weeks after their viral couch moment sparked debate among fans.

The earlier video showed Wendy Shay moving Lasmid’s hand from her lap, prompting speculation about their relationship and drawing attention away from their song.

Now, their warm hug at the concert has revived the discussion, with fans again sharing mixed reactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh