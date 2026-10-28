The wife of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings broke down in tears at his Night of Tributes held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan on Tuesday

In a heartbreaking moment, she told her late husband she would forever miss him and pleaded with him not to forget their children and her

Gospel artistes, Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin and many fans dressed in white attended the event to honour the singer, who died on October 14, 2026

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The wife of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings broke down in tears at his Night of Tributes in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ wife breaks down in tears as mourners comfort her at his Night of Tributes in Ibadan. Photo source: @temilolasobola/Instagram, Toluwanisings/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Family members, colleagues and fans, all dressed in white, gathered at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, to honour the singer.

Known in real life as Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. He was widely known for his song Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo.

Gospel artistes, including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo and Peterson Okopi, attended the event alongside Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin. The singer is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Toluwanisings’ wife breaks down at tribute

Videos from the event show the grieving widow in a white dress and headscarf, wiping her tears with a handkerchief.

She wore dark sunglasses as a woman and a young man held her on stage. At one point, a man embraced her tightly as she sobbed.

Nigerian blogger Temilola Sobola shared the clips on Instagram, praying for comfort for the family. Many mourners around her also appeared emotional as she struggled to compose herself.

The Instagram video of Temilola Sobola, in which Toluwanisings’ wife is seen in tears, is below.

Toluwanisings’ wife begs him to remember family

Holding back tears, she later spoke directly to her late husband during the programme.

“Toluwanisings, my dear husband, I will forever miss you,” she said. Pleading with him, she added: “Please don’t forget your children and I.”

Her brief words drew more tears from the crowd as people around her comforted her. Bimbo Oshin, who also spoke at the event, prayed for the widow and her daughters, saying, “The children will surpass all that their father achieved.”

Oshin recalled that Toluwanisings ministered at her late husband’s wake five years ago without charging her.

The Instagram video from Temilola Sobola, in which Toluwanisings’ wife pays tribute to him, is below.

Fans pray for Toluwanisings’ grieving widow

Social media users flooded the comment sections of the videos with prayers for the grieving widow. Many asked God to comfort her and the couple’s two daughters.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ayaba_fatoye said:

“God, please comfort this woman.”

gallantsecuredverifield01 said:

“May God Almighty comfort her, biko.”

miiddeee said:

“May God Almighty comfort her and her children.”

tolzz_beautyline said:

“I felt pain.”

alpha_luna_67 said:

“I understand her pain. Heavenly Father, please console her.”

Toluwanisings’ father, wife disagree over burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Toluwanisings’ father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, pleaded with the singer’s wife over his burial place.

He asked that his son be buried at home or in the family compound, saying, “I don’t want him buried in a church or cemetery.”

According to his account, the widow preferred a cemetery or church burial and declined his request. She reportedly said she would not be comfortable living in a house where her husband was buried. If a home burial is not allowed, the father wants his son taken to the village and buried beside his late mother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh