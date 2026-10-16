Nigerian comedian Woli Agba shared an emotional account of Toluwanisings' widow's reaction after the gospel singer died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The grieving widow asked about the whereabouts of her beloved husband, leaving Woli Agba struggling to find words of comfort for her

Woli Agba urged the singer's friends to keep supporting the widow long after the funeral, expressing concern about the painful road ahead

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Nigerian comedian and content creator Woli Agba has opened up about a deeply emotional encounter with the widow of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Woli Agba shares emotional details about singer Toluwanisings’ wife after his passing. Image credit: Woli Agba, Bukola Talks

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings' family confirmed his passing through an official statement.

In the wake of the tragic news, Woli Agba, whose real name is Ayo Ajewole, took to Instagram on Thursday, 15 October 2026, to share what he witnessed during a visit to the grieving widow.

He recounted how the singer's wife, still unable to accept her husband's absence, turned to him and asked,

"Where is my husband?"

The question left him at a loss for words. According to Woli Agba, finding a Bible verse to offer her any measure of comfort in that raw, agonising moment proved equally difficult.

Toluwanisings' widow's last memory of husband

One of the most painful details Woli Agba disclosed was the nature of the widow's final memory of her husband.

The couple's last moments together were entirely ordinary: they had been preparing to take their daughter to school.

That mundane, tender routine now stands as her last recollection of the man she described as her passionate friend and the father of her children.

Woli Agba's plea to Toluwanisings' circle

Beyond the immediate devastation, Woli Agba raised concern about the widow's long-term well-being.

He reflected on how routine milestones, including birthdays and anniversaries, could become sources of renewed heartbreak.

He also spoke about the loneliness of quiet evenings and everyday moments when she might instinctively reach for her husband, only to remember he is no longer there.

He called on everyone close to the singer to remain present for the widow well after the burial, emphasising that grief does not simply lift once the funeral is over.

He also offered a prayer, asking God to grant her the strength and comfort to carry the weight of her loss.

His post drew a wave of emotional responses from social media users, many of whom offered prayers for the widow and her children and stressed the importance of ensuring she does not grieve alone.

Meanwhile, Toluwanisings' personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, had earlier recounted the singer's final moments, describing the desperate efforts to revive him and the visits to multiple hospitals in Ibadan before his death was confirmed.

Tributes and messages of condolence from fans, colleagues and public figures have continued to pour in since the announcement.

The Instagram post by Woli Abga is below.

Toluwanisings' last WhatsApp post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final WhatsApp status, which he reportedly posted hours before his family announced his death.

The post urged people to apologise and protect genuine relationships, while his caption, “I am very sorry,” drew fresh attention after his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh