Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 1st Runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond Gets Engaged, Shares Proposal Photos
- Naa Ayeley Hammond, the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st Runner-up, has accepted a marriage proposal from her partner
- The proposal featured a heart-shaped floral arch, red rose petals, live guitar music and a glowing neon sign reading 'Will You Marry Me?'
- Hammond shared a carousel of photos from the emotional moment on Instagram, captioning it 'Two Hearts, One Promise, and God at the Center'
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Naa Ayeley Hammond, who finished as the 1st Runner-up at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, is engaged.
The beauty queen took to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, to share photographs from the moment her partner got down on one knee and popped the question.
The proposal setup was nothing short of cinematic.
A heart-shaped arch draped in red roses formed the backdrop, while a guitarist played live as the Ga Mantse Foundation ambassador's partner knelt on a carpet of rose petals.
A glowing neon sign overhead read,
"Will You Marry Me?"
Naa Ayeley, dressed in a pink outfit, was visibly moved as the moment with her mystery fiance unfolded.
Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement announcement
Sharing the carousel of images with her followers on her official Instagram page, Hammond captioned the post:
"Two hearts, one promise, and God at the centre ❤️💍💯. Every slide tells a story 🥹."
The post quickly attracted warm messages from fans and fellow creatives who flooded her comments section with congratulations.
Hammond rose to national prominence after placing second at the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, one of the country's most celebrated cultural pageants.
The competition was won that year by Selorm Magdalene Gafah, who represented the Volta Region.
The Instagram photos of 2023 GMB 1st runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement announcement are below:
Reactions to Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans celebrating the news below:
@andyabbeyy wrote:
"Congratulations, Queenie!!!! We are active oo. 😍🙌"
@sally_reigns said:
"Aww 🥹. This is beautiful. Congratulations, hun. 🎉🎉"
@terryjohnsongh commented:
"Aww congratulations Naa. God has honoured His word."
2026 GMB runners-up speak after final loss
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up, Sessinam and Lamiley, who thanked fans after missing out on the crown.
Their messages followed a landmark legacy season in which Nana Konadu claimed victory, while fans praised the runners-up and called for special awards in future editions.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh