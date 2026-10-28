Naa Ayeley Hammond, the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st Runner-up, has accepted a marriage proposal from her partner

The proposal featured a heart-shaped floral arch, red rose petals, live guitar music and a glowing neon sign reading 'Will You Marry Me?'

Hammond shared a carousel of photos from the emotional moment on Instagram, captioning it 'Two Hearts, One Promise, and God at the Center'

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Naa Ayeley Hammond, who finished as the 1st Runner-up at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, is engaged.

Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2023 first runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond announces her engagement and shares proposal photos. Photo source: Naa Ayeley Hammond, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The beauty queen took to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, to share photographs from the moment her partner got down on one knee and popped the question.

The proposal setup was nothing short of cinematic.

A heart-shaped arch draped in red roses formed the backdrop, while a guitarist played live as the Ga Mantse Foundation ambassador's partner knelt on a carpet of rose petals.

A glowing neon sign overhead read,

"Will You Marry Me?"

Naa Ayeley, dressed in a pink outfit, was visibly moved as the moment with her mystery fiance unfolded.

Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement announcement

Sharing the carousel of images with her followers on her official Instagram page, Hammond captioned the post:

"Two hearts, one promise, and God at the centre ❤️💍💯. Every slide tells a story 🥹."

The post quickly attracted warm messages from fans and fellow creatives who flooded her comments section with congratulations.

Hammond rose to national prominence after placing second at the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, one of the country's most celebrated cultural pageants.

The competition was won that year by Selorm Magdalene Gafah, who represented the Volta Region.

The Instagram photos of 2023 GMB 1st runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement announcement are below:

Reactions to Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans celebrating the news below:

@andyabbeyy wrote:

"Congratulations, Queenie!!!! We are active oo. 😍🙌"

@sally_reigns said:

"Aww 🥹. This is beautiful. Congratulations, hun. 🎉🎉"

@terryjohnsongh commented:

"Aww congratulations Naa. God has honoured His word."

2026 GMB runners-up speak after final loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up, Sessinam and Lamiley, who thanked fans after missing out on the crown.

Their messages followed a landmark legacy season in which Nana Konadu claimed victory, while fans praised the runners-up and called for special awards in future editions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh