Deborah Fidelia Naa Ayeley Hammond, popularly called Naa Ayeley, is a year older today, January 22, 2025

Deborah Fidelia Naa Ayeley Hammond wore a classy ensemble dress for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ayeley's flawless ruffled dress and elegant hairstyle

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond has partnered with talented male fashion designer Mr Kels to design a stylish dress for her birthday photo.

For her 25th birthday photoshoot, the former beauty queen looked like a boss lady in a beautiful corporate outfit with voluminous side ruffles.

Ghanaian beauty queen Naa Ayeley slays in a gorgeous dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @manye_naa_gmb.

Source: Instagram

Naa Ayeley wore a long-sleeved peplum ensemble dress with side ruffles that corporate women can rock to work.

The young style influencer wore a flawless frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

She modelled in black gladiator high heels and shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"From BIRTH I HAVE RELIED ON YOU; You brought me from my mother’s womb. I will ever Praise You. I have become a sign to many; You are my Strong refuge. My mouth is filled with YOUR PRAISE, declaring your splendour all day. - PSALM 71:6-8."

Naa Ayeley slays in a stylish peplum dress.

Some beauty queens and social media users have commented on Naa Ayeley's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the photos below:

Naa Ayeley appointed Ambassador for the Gamaste Foundation

Deborah Fidelia Naa Ayeley Hammond popularly called Naa Ayeley has official been appointed as the ambassador for the Gamantse foundation by the HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

She announced her new role on January 1, 2025 while sharing goodies for kids at a function with high profile personalities.

Watch the video below:

Naa Ayeley slays in a 3D dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former beauty queen Naa Ayeley who wore a beautiful 3D dress for her viral photoshoot.

The chief executive officer of Fidelia Ushering Agency wore a custom-made dress and flawless makeup for photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ayeley's lovely photos that she posted on her Instagram page.

