TV3 has announced Selorm Magdalene Gafah as the new Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen on October 8, 2023

Naa Ayeley was the first runner-up, Kwartemaa came third, Nurah was adjourned the 3rd-runner-up, and Aduanige took the fourth runner-up title

Some social media users have reacted after Nurah lost the crown to Selorm from the Volta Region

Selorm Magdalene Gafah was crowned the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner at the National Theatre on October 8, 2023.

The top five contestants who compete in the finale are Naa Ayeley Hammond from the Greater Accra Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region.

2023 Volta Region's representative Selorm competing in Ghana's Most Beautiful, looks stunning in these photos. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Through the twelve weeks in the house and seven eviction episodes aired on TV3 hosted by Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo, Selorm won two awards.

She was the first contestant to win the Star Performer and the last queen to win the Star Performer ahead of the finale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the priceless video as Selorm is announced 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner

Watch the video as the 2023 GMB finalists hug each other in a beautiful video

The smart and intelligent contestants looked classy in gorgeous African print gowns for the crowing session.

Watch the video below;

Watch Selorm stellar performance at the GMB finale below

Selorm Gafah received great comments from the seasonal judges after her stellar performance at the finale.

Watch the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

Volta Region's Selorm look regal at her grand durbar

The beauty queen Selorm looked ethereal in an African print ensemble and beautiful beaded jewellery set for her grand durbar before leaving for the pageantry house.

Fans of Volta Region's Selorm compose a winning song

Some loyal fans of the former Keta SHS graduate composed a song for the winner ahead of the finale.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented as Selorm wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

syskah_lycious stated:

I prophesy. Selorm will win GMB 2023

khris_akpene stated:

GMB 2023 winner, Selorm, you deserve it . This lady is humble

Ashlyzuriel stated:

Whether they like it or not, Serlormmm for the car, cash and crown

Blaymercy965 stated:

All the best, Selorm; the crown is yours

Its. princilaaa_ stated:

The queen herself

Enamdogoe stated:

More votes for Selorm

Borborleyraymondelorm stated:

The crowd is coming Volta oo

Nurah, Kwartemaa, And Others Make It To The Finale After Splendid Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that TV3 has finally chosen the top five contestants to compete in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

These five stunning women have distinctive personalities and a strong desire to give back to their communities through various projects.

Social media fans have remarked on some of their favourite performances' most recent performance videos.

Ghanaians React As Selorm Wins Star Performer: "She Doesn't Deserve It"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm from the Volta Region, who won the Star Performer award for outstanding performance.

Some social media users have disapproved that she won the top award.

That evening, Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Kwartema from the Bono Region were among the other honorees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh