Volta Region's Selorm Gafah Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nurah And Others Congratulate Her
- TV3 has announced Selorm Magdalene Gafah as the new Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen on October 8, 2023
- Naa Ayeley was the first runner-up, Kwartemaa came third, Nurah was adjourned the 3rd-runner-up, and Aduanige took the fourth runner-up title
- Some social media users have reacted after Nurah lost the crown to Selorm from the Volta Region
Selorm Magdalene Gafah was crowned the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner at the National Theatre on October 8, 2023.
The top five contestants who compete in the finale are Naa Ayeley Hammond from the Greater Accra Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region.
Through the twelve weeks in the house and seven eviction episodes aired on TV3 hosted by Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo, Selorm won two awards.
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale: Bono Region's Kwartemaa wins first round with her first performance
She was the first contestant to win the Star Performer and the last queen to win the Star Performer ahead of the finale.
Watch the priceless video as Selorm is announced 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner
Watch the video as the 2023 GMB finalists hug each other in a beautiful video
The smart and intelligent contestants looked classy in gorgeous African print gowns for the crowing session.
Watch the video below;
Watch Selorm stellar performance at the GMB finale below
Selorm Gafah received great comments from the seasonal judges after her stellar performance at the finale.
Watch the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale
Volta Region's Selorm look regal at her grand durbar
The beauty queen Selorm looked ethereal in an African print ensemble and beautiful beaded jewellery set for her grand durbar before leaving for the pageantry house.
Fans of Volta Region's Selorm compose a winning song
Some loyal fans of the former Keta SHS graduate composed a song for the winner ahead of the finale.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented as Selorm wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
syskah_lycious stated:
I prophesy. Selorm will win GMB 2023
khris_akpene stated:
GMB 2023 winner, Selorm, you deserve it . This lady is humble
Ashlyzuriel stated:
Whether they like it or not, Serlormmm for the car, cash and crown
Blaymercy965 stated:
All the best, Selorm; the crown is yours
Its. princilaaa_ stated:
The queen herself
Enamdogoe stated:
More votes for Selorm
Borborleyraymondelorm stated:
The crowd is coming Volta oo
