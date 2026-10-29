A rare video has emerged showing Christy, the widow of the late Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto, visibly overcome with grief, days after his death

The clip, filmed at what appears to be an indoor gathering, captured Christy among mourners in a deeply sorrowful atmosphere

Ghanaians who knew Christy personally have been among those flooding social media with condolences and messages of strength

A heartbreaking video has surfaced online showing Christy, the widow of veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto, in visible distress as she mourned her husband's passing at what appeared to be an indoor gathering.

Late Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto's wife Christy spotted in tears over her husband's passing. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto, @nweana6hot/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The clip, posted to TikTok by user Nweana Freances Monarch Adul on Thursday, October 28, 2026, shows attendees seated together in a solemn setting, with a caption overlaid on the screen reading:

"You can see she is in pains, the wife of Kwame Dzokoto 😭😭😭."

The background audio featured a Christian hymn, adding to the weight of the occasion.

Kwame Dzokoto's wife mourns her husband's death

The late Ghanaian actor was a well-known figure in Ghana's entertainment and media landscape.

Kwame Dzokoto, who was best known for his role in TV3’s popular sitcom "Efiewura" and also hosted "Edziban", a show about Ghanaian food joints and cuisine, died at 51 on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Dzokoto reportedly fell ill and collapsed while taking part in a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa, Western Region.

The popular Efiewura actor was immediately rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa, where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

He left behind his wife, Christy, and three children, who reportedly live in Accra.

Dzokoto's passing appears to have left a deep void, not only within the industry but also among ordinary Ghanaians who had personal connections to both him and his wife.

The footage quickly gained traction online, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from viewers who recognised Christy and felt moved by her visible pain.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto's wife mourning his demise is below:

Reactions to Kwame Dzokoto's wife's video

The clip struck a chord with many, including people who knew Christy personally before she became widely known as the late actor's wife.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

AMBITIOUS wrote:

"I know this woman from Tarkwa Aboso. 😭😭😭 Sorry, Maa Christy."

Miss Char-lie said:

"Aww, a proud Catholic, may Mother Mary comfort you in this difficult time.🙏🏾"

Amapiano commented:

"May the Almighty strengthen her during this moment 💔."

BolaRay added:

"Christy, aww, I was once her taxi driver at dakodwom TUC in kumasi. Take heart. ❤️"

Details of Kwame Dzokoto's final moments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto’s final moments after he collapsed during a live radio panel discussion in Tarkwa.

Beloved for his roles in Efiewura and Edziban, Dzokoto was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans who remember how he brought Ghanaian food culture into the spotlight.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh