Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo published an emotional tribute to late colleague Francis Duru on Instagram on October 26, 2026

Francis Duru's family announced the actor's passing on October 22, 2026, sending shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry

Patience Ozokwo shared she did not realise her final meeting with Duru would be the last time she saw him alive

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Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has opened up about the last time she saw her late colleague Francis Duru, admitting she had no idea it would be the final time she would see him alive.

Patience Ozokwo honours late Nollywood actor Francis Duru in an emotional tribute, recalling their final meeting and the goodbye she never expected. Image credit: thecable

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Four days after Duru's family announced his passing on October 22, 2026, Ozokwo took to Instagram to share a deeply personal tribute on October 26, 2026, reflecting on a goodbye she never knew would carry such weight.

"If only we knew this was our goodbye," she wrote, in words that have since moved many of her followers to tears.

Ozokwo and Francis Duru's bond through Nollywood

The two actors shared years of history in the Nigerian film industry, having featured together in several productions over the course of their careers.

For many fans, their on-screen chemistry as mother and son made them one of the most beloved duos in Nollywood.

Ozokwo, a devout Christian, drew on her faith in her tribute, referencing a scripture that spoke of reward and righteousness:

"Now there is in store for you the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to you."

She went on to honour Duru's own well-known Christian faith, writing:

"My dear #FrancisDuru, you have fought the good fight, you have finished your race, you have kept the faith."

The Instagram post of Patience Ozokwo’s last encounter with Francis Duru is below.

Fans react to Patience Ozokwo's tribute

The tribute resonated widely online, with fans and followers flooding the comments section to share their grief and fond memories of the late actor.

ladye4303 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏾♥️."

fa2cam commented:

"One of my fave mother-son duos 😢😢💔🕊️."

alice_slober added:

"Every day is our last day until we get to the next day. 😢😢 May his soul rest in peace."

Video of Francis Duru speaking French resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru speaking fluent French went viral, drawing an outpouring of grief and surprise from fans who were unaware of the actor's linguistic abilities.

The clip was shared on Instagram by actor and model Bryan Boomba, who described Duru as someone whose impact on his life extended far beyond their time on screen together.

In the caption accompanying the video, Boomba recalled first crossing paths with Duru on the set of *For Ikemefuna*, a South African and Nigerian co-production that earned Boomba his debut acting award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh