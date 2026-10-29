A thief allegedly broke into a Kumasi hotel room shared by Ghanaian influencers Asantewaa and Hagar Brobbey, stealing their mobile phones

Hagar Brobbey lost two devices in the incident, an iPhone 17 and an iPhone 18 Pro Max, leaving both women without phones

Footage of the two social media personalities at a police station has since surfaced online, drawing reactions from fans

Ghanaian social media influencers Asantewaa and Hagar Brobbey have allegedly fallen victim to a hotel room theft in Kumasi, with a burglar making off with their mobile phones.

A thief allegedly robs TikTok influencers Asantewaa and Hagar Brobbey of their expensive iPhones at a hotel in Kumasi. Photo source: @asantewaaaaa, hagarbrobbey25, @naya_tv_online_global

Source: TikTok

The news was shared on TikTok by Ghanaian blogger Serwaa Talks on Thursday, 29 October 2026, who posted Asantewaa's Snapchat post which confirmed the alleged incident.

According to the post, a thief allegedly entered their hotel room and took all the phones present, leaving both women completely offline.

Hagar Brobbey was said to have lost two devices in the incident, specifically an iPhone 17 and an iPhone 18 Pro Max.

No other personal properties have been publicly reported by the two social media personalities aside from the smartphones.

Asantewaa and Hagar Brobbey head to police

Following the alleged theft of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro Max, footage emerged on social media showing TikTokers Asantewaa and Hagar Brobbey at a police station alongside a colleague, apparently to report the crime.

The clip quickly spread across platforms, with fans expressing concern and suspicion in equal measure.

The alleged robbery incident comes amid Asantewaa's ongoing feud with her baby daddy and rapper AMG Armani.

The TikTok posts about the alleged robbery incident are below:

Reactions to Asantewaa, Hagar's Kumasi hotel robbery

Followers of the two influencers were quick to weigh in after news of the theft broke online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Maame Boatemaa wrote:

"I said the same thing when I saw Asantewaa's snap this morning, but it happened in Kumasi, mmom de3."

Eve said:

"Me too, I am suspecting something paaaaaa."

Maame Boatemaa added:

"Settings aaa anka )mo k) police station. K) hw3 Akosuah snap story."

Asantewaa makes new allegations against AMG Armani

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about TikToker Asantewaa’s fresh allegations against rapper AMG Armani and her claim that she returned the luxury car he gave her as a push gift.

Her revelations came hours after videos surfaced showing actress Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries, prompting widespread concern and renewed attention on women’s experiences in relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh