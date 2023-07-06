TikTok sensation Hagar Brobbey, CEO of HB Beauty Plug, decided to stop National Service and focus on her business after an unfortunate encounter with her boss made her sack her

In an interview with Gist Time, Hagar revealed that she left her job due to mistreatment, as her boss refused to return a charger she urgently needed

Since then, she has experienced significant growth in her business, leveraging her TikTok popularity to boost her brand

Hagar Brobbey, the young CEO of HB Beauty Plug and a popular figure on TikTok with 13 million likes and 700,000 followers, revealed her decision to quit National Service to dedicate herself fully to her burgeoning business.

In an interview with Gist Time, Hagar opened up about her motivation and the unfortunate incident that led to her abrupt departure.

During the interview, Hagar disclosed that she had initially been determined to serve her country but encountered a distressing situation on her first day.

Hagar Brobbey was sacked from NSS, but the story ended well Photo credit: @hagarbrobbey

Recounting the incident, she explained,

"I gave my boss a charger and needed it back urgently because my phone battery was running low. I had ordered food and needed to keep my battery on. But after requesting it twice, she started insulting me and asked me never to return to her office again. That's how I left and never went back."

The incident served as a turning point for Hagar, prompting her to prioritize her entrepreneurial endeavors and commit to HB Beauty Plug wholeheartedly.

The decision appears to have paid off, as her business experienced significant growth, bolstered by her prominent presence on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh