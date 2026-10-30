Popular YouTuber Wode Maya has shared an emotional message after a major gesture from President John Dramani Mahama during a meeting with Ghanaians living abroad

The travel vlogger said he was introduced to the gathering with the words Wode Maya is here, after which the President stood up for him

Reflecting on his journey, Wode Maya thanked President Mahama for his consistent love and respect, while many fans also praised the Ghanaian leader’s humility online

Popular YouTuber Wode Maya has shared an emotional message after a major gesture from President John Dramani Mahama during a meeting with Ghanaians abroad.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shares a warm moment with President John Dramani Mahama during a meeting with Ghanaians abroad. Photo source: Wodemaya/John Mahama.

Source: Facebook

Mahama is in Moscow, Russia, for the third Russia-Africa Summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ghanaian leader arrived in Moscow on Monday, October 26, 2026. A day later, he received an honorary doctorate from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University).

Wode Maya was also in Moscow for the summit. He shared details of his encounter with the President on Facebook.

Mahama hugs Wode Maya at diaspora meeting

According to Wode Maya, he learnt that Mahama was meeting members of the Ghanaian diaspora in Russia and decided to join them.

The moment he arrived, he was introduced with the words, “Wode Maya is here!” What happened next deeply touched the YouTuber.

“Mr President stood up from his seat just to give me a warm hug,” he wrote.

A photo he shared captured the moment the two men embraced.

The Facebook post by Wode Maya, in which he shares his encounter with President Mahama, is below.

Wode Maya reflects on his storytelling journey

Reflecting on the moment, the YouTuber looked back on how far he had come.

“Sometimes, I look back at my journey, from a young man with a camera and a dream to tell Africa’s stories to moments I never imagined experiencing,” he wrote.

He also thanked Mahama for the respect he has shown him over the years.

“Thank you, Mr President, for the consistent love, kindness and respect you continue to show me. I never take it for granted,” Wode Maya added.

Fans praise Mahama’s hug for Wode Maya

Many social media users praised the President’s humility. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kabeiku Quansah said:

“You need to frame this photograph big and hang it in your living room, bro. They say a photograph speaks more than a thousand words. Indeed, the humility of Mr President is unquestionable.”

Community Care Partners Uk said:

“Maybe it’s time President John Dramani Mahama makes Wode Maya Ghana’s Ambassador at Large to the United Nations.”

Ndung’u Steve said:

“I am a Kenyan, and one head of state that I hold in esteem and respect is the Ghanaian president. The speech he gave during the UN General Assembly this past September was outstanding and well articulated.”

Wode Maya shows Nduom’s Liberia resort

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Wode Maya gave fans a tour of Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s luxurious resort in Liberia after a seven-day stay.

The YouTuber shared a selfie-style video of RLJ Kendeja Resort & Villas, a beachfront property in Monrovia, on Facebook in August 2026.

Palm-lined lawns, a decorated walkway and an infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean featured in the clip.

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Source: YEN.com.gh