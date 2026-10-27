President John Dramani Mahama has received an honorary doctorate from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia during a ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday

The President is in Russia for the Russia-Africa Summit, which will bring together more than 30 African heads of state on October 28 and 29

Mahama is also expected to receive an honorary doctorate from the Russian University of Transport and to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

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President John Dramani Mahama has received an honorary doctorate from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) in Moscow.

John Dramani Mahama is robed in the academic gown of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia as he receives an honorary doctorate. Photo source: The 1957 News, Jubilee House.

Source: Facebook

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, during the President’s visit to Russia. In videos and photos shared by The 1957 News, Mahama was seen being robed in the university’s academic gown.

He arrived in Moscow on Monday, October 26, ahead of the third Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held on October 28 and 29.

The summit, hosted by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to bring together more than 30 African heads of state and government.

According to Graphic Online, the Russian University of Transport will also confer an honorary doctorate on him at a separate ceremony.

John Dramani Mahama’s agenda in Russia

During the visit, Mahama is expected to hold bilateral talks with Putin on the margins of the summit. Ahead of the trip, he pledged to try to convince the Russian leader to agree to a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

“I’m going to Russia to convince President Putin to ceasefire,” he said.

The move has been described as a shift from Ghana’s usual cautious stance on the conflict. Mahama will also attend the Economic and Humanitarian Forum and visit a kente exhibition organised by the Russia-Ghana Parliamentary Forum.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the planned meeting with Putin.

The TikTok post from The 1957 News, in which President Mahama receives the honorary doctorate, is below.

About the Patrice Lumumba University

RUDN University was founded in Moscow in February 1960 to train young people from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

A year later, it was named after Patrice Lumumba, the Congolese independence leader. The institution was renamed the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in 1992, but Lumumba’s name was restored in March 2023.

Its notable African alumni include former Namibian President Hifikepunye Pohamba. Several African leaders have received similar honours in Russia, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in June 2026.

Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis earns PMP certification

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, wife of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, earned a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

The PMP is her third major professional qualification, after becoming a Chartered Accountant and a Licensed Professional Counsellor. She shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh