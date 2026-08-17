Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya toured the RLJ Kendeja Resort & Villas in Monrovia, Liberia, revealing it is owned by Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Wode Maya compared the beachfront resort to Nduom's Coconut Grove hotel in Ghana, describing Liberia as 'Ghana without pepper' in his selfie-style walkthrough video

The creator later met Dr Nduom in person at Kotoka International Airport and praised his business empire spanning hospitality, banking, media, and agriculture

Ghanaian travel creator Wode Maya has given his followers an unfiltered look at one of Liberia's most impressive beachfront properties, the RLJ Kendeja Resort and Villas in Monrovia, after spending seven days there — and the revelation that a fellow Ghanaian owns the place made the video all the more compelling.

Wode Maya Shows Off Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom's Luxurious Liberia Resort After 7-Day Stay

Source: Facebook

Filmed on 2 August under overcast, rainy skies, the selfie-style walkthrough captures palm-lined lawns, a decorated walkway, and a stunning infinity pool gazing out over the Atlantic Ocean. In the video, Wode Maya strolls through the lush grounds and enthusiastically introduces viewers to the man behind the property.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom's Liberian resort

Wode Maya introduced the property to his followers in the video, saying:

"This is RLJ, a resort that is owned by a Ghanaian, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom — such an incredible man, doing an incredible job in Africa and its diaspora,"

He noted strong similarities between the Liberian property and Nduom's Coconut Grove hotel in Ghana, telling viewers that staying there "feels like you're in Ghana."

The creator also sprinkled in some light cultural observations, joking that "Liberia is just Ghana without pepper," before quickly clarifying that Liberians, in fact, eat pepper with absolutely everything.

"Even eating both fruits, Liberians will eat both fruits with pepper," he laughed.

Despite the ribbing, he was quick to highlight the deep historical connections between the two nations.

Wode Maya urged anyone planning a trip to Liberia to make the resort their base, particularly Ghanaians who might find the familiar atmosphere comforting. He also teased that a full 40-to-50-minute documentary on his YouTube channel will give viewers a more thorough look at the property, including aerial footage.

According to reports, the resort was previously owned by American businessman Robert Lee Johnson before being acquired by the Ghanaian politician/businessman.

The Facebook video showing Wode Maya's tour of the RLJ Kendeja Resort and Villas in Monrovia below.

Wode Maya meets Dr Nduom at Kotoka Airport

The story did not end in Liberia. After flying back to Accra, Wode Maya ran into Dr Nduom himself at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 and shared a photo of the encounter on Facebook.

"I was honestly surprised when I found out that the hotel I stayed at in Liberia — was owned by Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, one of Ghana's remarkable entrepreneurs who deserves to be celebrated," he wrote.

He added that Nduom's journey across banking, finance, hospitality, media, manufacturing, agriculture, education, and real estate is "a powerful reminder of what Africans can build when we dare to dream."

He closed the post with a personal ambition:

"I hope to sit with you one day to hear and share your story to inspire the next generation of Africans."

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Source: YEN.com.gh