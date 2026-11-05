Paris Jackson, 28, filed a court petition on October 29, 2026, demanding the release of $600 million from her late father's estate

The singer argued that the Michael Jackson Family Trust, set up for her and her brothers Prince and Bigi, has gone unfunded for over 17 years

The estate's executors pushed back against the claims, citing an ongoing $700 million tax dispute with the IRS as a key reason for the delay

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Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, has taken legal action in Los Angeles, petitioning a court to order the release of $600 million from her father's estate into a family trust established for his children.

Michael Jackson's daughter takes estate to court, as she demands $600m from her father's fortune. Image credit: Michael Jackson, Unfiltered Eddie

Source: Facebook

The 27-year-old singer and model, along with her brothers Prince and Bigi, was named as a beneficiary of the Michael Jackson Family Trust, which was created to provide for the three siblings following their father's death in June 2009.

Court documents filed on 29 October 2026 and reviewed by PEOPLE show that Paris is asking a judge to compel the estate's executors to transfer a substantial portion of its assets into that trust.

Her legal team argued that despite the estate generating enormous sums over the past 17 years, the family trust has never received its intended share of the wealth.

"More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded," the petition stated.

Why Paris believes $600 million should be released

Paris' lawyers pointed to several high-value business deals completed by the estate as evidence that sufficient funds are available.

These included the sale of its stake in EMI Music Publishing, the disposal of Neverland Ranch, and a 2023 agreement with Sony, all of which reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cash before taxes and related costs.

The petition also referenced an estate accounting that showed roughly $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets as of December 2024.

After accounting for potential financial obligations, Paris believes around $600 million could be safely transferred to the family trust.

Michael Jackson's estate executors deny withholding funds

The executors of Michael Jackson's estate have firmly rejected Paris' characterisation of events.

In their response, they insisted that several unresolved matters must be settled before the trust can be funded, with a central concern being a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over approximately $700 million in taxes and penalties.

The executors also denied allegations that payments had been withheld, calling the claim "a complete fabrication" and noting that more than $200 million had already been distributed for the benefit of Jackson's three children.

Despite the estate's rebuttal, a spokesperson for Paris accused the executors of failing to fulfil their duties to the beneficiaries, bringing fresh scrutiny to the long-running question of how Michael Jackson's fortune is being managed and when his children will receive what their father intended for them.

The Facebook post on the development is below.

Okudzeto files defamation suit against Gyewu-Appah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s defamation suit against NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah and Media General over allegations concerning GH¢16.4 million earmarked for evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa.

The allegations also linked musician Fantana to the funds, prompting her to threaten separate legal action. Ablakwa’s case now places both the broadcaster and the communicator before the court to answer for the claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh