Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah and Media General

The suit stems from allegations made on Onua FM that Ablakwa misappropriated GH¢16.4 million meant for evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa

Gyewu-Appiah allegedly claimed the funds were spent on musician Fantana, triggering legal action from the minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed a defamation lawsuit against NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah and broadcasting group Media General, following allegations aired on the latter's Onua FM station.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Files Defamation Suit Against NPP's Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah and Media General

Source: Facebook

The suit, reported by GHone TV on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, centres on claims made by Gyewu-Appiah during a broadcast discussion in which he alleged that Ablakwa had misappropriated approximately GH¢16.4 million set aside for the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

Gyewu-Appiah further alleged that the funds had been channelled towards musician Fantana, a claim the minister has categorically rejected by pursuing legal redress.

Ablakwa takes Gyewu-Appiah, Media General to court

The allegation directly implicates Ablakwa in the misuse of public funds designated for a consular operation — a serious accusation for a sitting cabinet minister.

By naming both the communicator and Media General in the suit, Ablakwa is targeting both the individual who made the claims and the platform that broadcast them.

Fantana, whose name was dragged into the matter by Gyewu-Appiah, had previously threatened to sue the controversial NPP communicator separately over the allegations connecting her name to Ablakwa.

The Facebook post announcing Okudzeto Ablakwa's defamation suit against Gyewu-Appiah and Media General is below:

Reactions to Okudzeto Ablakwa's Lawsuit

The news drew considerable attention on social media, with several users weighing in on the minister's decision to pursue a court case.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

TryGod Worlator Liati wrote:

"That's the right thing to do. Add multimedia as well. Let them meet you at court with their evidence."

Yussif AbdulRauf Bansi commented:

"Let them come to the courtrooms with evidence or else deal with them."

Kwame Antwi added:

"Then he should prepare for more suits."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh