Sonja Madzikanda filed a divorce summons in January 2026, claiming a customary marriage with Chivayo dating back to July 2017

Madzikanda's demands included a one-off payment of approximately US$24.93 million, luxury vehicles and several properties

A separate custody battle over their two children remained unresolved at the time of Wicknell Chivayo's passing

Details of the divorce battle between the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his former partner, Sonja Madzikanda, have come back into public focus weeks after his death and burial alongside his wife, Lucy Madzikanda.

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda's divorce demands resurface after his death. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, ZWNews360

Source: Facebook

Madzikanda filed for divorce in January 2026, arguing that she and Wicknell Chivayo had entered into a customary marriage in July 2017 following dowry negotiations and payment.

She contended that the union could only be legally dissolved by a competent court and further disputed the validity of a traditional divorce token Chivayo allegedly paid in 2024.

Sonja Madzikanda's financial and property claims

The financial demands at the centre of the case were substantial. Madzikanda sought a one-off maintenance payment of approximately US$24.93 million, as well as monthly spousal support of roughly US$39,942, payable until she remarried.

Chivayo's ex-wife also requested an annual allowance of approximately US$998,153 to cover holidays and entertainment expenses.

Beyond the financial claims, she sought ownership of multiple properties in Zimbabwe and South Africa, along with seven luxury vehicles.

The cars reportedly included three Rolls-Royces, a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a Maybach and a Lexus SUV.

Her listed assets also extended to several businesses, additional properties and a private jet, all of which she regarded as part of the matrimonial estate.

Chivayo's legal team rejected the claims outright.

His lawyers argued that the customary marriage was never registered within the legally required period and maintained that the disputed assets were accumulated through his own business dealings, making Madzikanda ineligible for the financial benefits she was pursuing.

Sonja and Chivayo's custody battle

Alongside the financial dispute, the former couple were locked in a separate legal contest over access to their two children, a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in 2019.

Chivayo had accused Madzikanda of repeatedly obstructing his contact with the children and had applied for a court-regulated arrangement that would allow him to spend alternating weeks, weekends and school holidays with them.

At the time of his death, the High Court's Family Division had yet to issue a ruling on the child-access application, and the financial and matrimonial claims remained contested.

The renewed interest in the case follows ongoing discussions about how Chivayo's estate will be managed. His uncle, Herbert Chivayo, has stated that the late businessman wished to reserve the bulk of his wealth for his children, whom he regarded as the rightful beneficiaries of his estate.

The Facebook post on Sonja's divorce demands is below.

Wicknell's ex-wife Sonja mourns his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sonja’s emotional message at her ex-husband Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral, where she spoke of forgiveness, motherhood and their children.

The address, delivered by a friend in Shona, moved mourners and drew widespread praise across Zimbabwe for Sonja’s dignity and focus on healing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh