A video of a Ghanaian man showing some nice dance moves has left many dance lovers impressed

The young man danced with alot of energy as he moved his legs and hands in sync with the high tempo tune

Netizens who saw the video have congratulated the young man for how well he danced in the video

A Ghanaian man has left many dance lovers amazed after a video of him attempting to use his dance moves to impress a lady went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the man who was dressed just like Micheal Jackson stormed the market to display his sassy dance moves.

Ghanaian man impresses lady with noce dance moves Photo credit: @millitantdancefamily/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To prove that he could grab the attention of whoever he pleases, the young man targeted a pretty market woman, went straight to her and stated dancing.

At first, the lady ignored him and focused on her products, however he kept going as he delivered some dazzling Micheal Jackson dance moves like locking, jazz, mime and pop.

As he kept dancing with energy and swag in line with the rythymic beat, the lady smiled at him making it apparent that she was enjoying the performance.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200,000 likes and 5000 comments.

Netizens praise the young man for his nice dance moves

Netizens who saw the video showered praised on the young man for how well he danced.

takue_mj commented:

she smiled a win is a win, mission accomplished IMO

akaa reacted:

I was actually waiting for her smile so anxiously...but he made it happen!

COOBI BLACS replied:

She's really not in a good mood...

Blesskhid Obed added:

the woman no sell... you come dey dance for her

De Melody reacted:

Read her mind, Who this, what him a do, move out me way me working, think you a MJ, chou make gwan, him make smile.

