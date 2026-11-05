Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, known as Agradaa, opened up about her turbulent marriage history in a live TikTok video on November 4, 2026

Agradaa disclosed that she married and divorced the same man multiple times before eventually meeting her current husband, Angel Asiamah

She credited Angel Asiamah with making her feel truly valued as a wife for the first time

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she endured three failed marriages before finding stability with her current husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa Shares Details of Her 3 Failed Marriages Before Wedding Angel Asiamah

Source: TikTok

The disclosure came during a live TikTok video shared on X on 4 November 2026, in which the evangelist spoke candidly about her past relationships and what set her fourth marriage apart from all the others.

"I have been in three different marriages: the first one, the second one, and the third one. Angel Asiamah is my fourth husband, and he is the only one who has made me realise that I am a married woman," she said.

Agradaa's turbulent road to her current marriage

According to Agradaa, the cycle of failed unions largely traces back to her first husband and the treatment she endured at his hands.

Rather than a series of entirely separate relationships, her history involved returning to that first marriage repeatedly, only to leave again each time the same troubling patterns resurfaced.

"My first husband would do something, and I would leave him and get married to another man. I would give birth and still get divorced before returning to him. When I went back, he would repeat the same thing, so I would get married to another man, give birth, and still return to him. This happened for the third time until I met Angel Asiamah," she recounted.

Why Angel Asiamah is different

Agradaa was equally forthcoming about why her current marriage has held firm. She attributed her loyalty and contentment entirely to the love and respect she receives from Angel Asiamah, adding that she remains uninterested in any other man as long as her husband continues to treat her well.

She was also direct about the conditions under which that could change.

"When he changes, I will not be shy to come out and say it. If I don't get what I am looking for, I will say it. But since he has not changed, there is no way I am interested in another man. That is why I have been faithful to him."

She went on to say that her husband does not give her cause for concern over other women, and that the love between them has been mutual.

"He loves me, and I love him as well. Look at how beautiful I have become. Now, men are chasing me, but because I love Angel Asiamah, there is no way I would betray him," she added.

See the X (Twitter) video of Agradaa below:

Agradaa pregnancy rumours go viral

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about pregnancy rumours surrounding Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat after a post by blogger Switchfocus. The claim has not been independently confirmed.

The viral post sparked a wave of reactions, with some commenters joking about the speculation and others questioning why it had drawn so much attention.

But with no official response from Agradaa or her representatives, the rumours remain unverified.

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Source: YEN.com.gh