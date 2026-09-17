Blogger Switchfocus sparked pregnancy rumours about controversial Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa

Celebrated blogger Ameyaw Debrah reshared the post, which has since gone viral and triggered widespread reactions online

The pregnancy claim has not been independently confirmed and remains an allegation at the time of publication

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Mama Pat, the controversial Ghanaian evangelist popularly known as Agradaa, has become the subject of pregnancy speculation after a social media post went viral this week.

Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, is facing pregnancy speculation after a social media post sparks reactions online. Image credit: Angel Asiamah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The buzz began when blogger Switchfocus published a post that celebrated Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah later reshared.

In the post, Switchfocus wrote in Twi:

"Enti Angel Asiamah ay3 saa anyim Agradaa? Eeiii", a remark that quickly set tongues wagging and prompted widespread speculation about Agradaa's current situation.

Pregnancy claim remains unconfirmed

At the time of publication, the pregnancy allegation has not been independently verified.

No official statement has been issued by Agradaa or any representative on her behalf, and the claim should be treated as unconfirmed.

The Facebook post below contains celebrated Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah’s post.

Social media reactions to the Agradaa rumours

The viral reshare drew a flurry of comments from Ghanaians online, with many finding humour in the situation while others questioned the fuss entirely.

SpijoeBut Assan wrote:

"Husband and wife oo... what u expectin?"

Empress Bel wrote:

"Good news."

Alhaji Anass commented:

"Kaish! Aaish! No challenger in Angel Asiama's voice."

Boris Addo reacted with:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 just the right caption."

Roseline Buabima responded:

"Ameyaw Debrah Abooziggiii s3 s3n? Are they not married?"

Fred Agyekum asked:

"What's the difference between Angel Asiamah and Gomez?"

Maryba Osei Qwame shared:

"Angel Tedua mu y3 den."

Agradaa 'sacks' woman from seat in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had raised eyebrows with her actions during church service at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In a video, the controversial televangelist fumed and had a woman moved from her seat to the back of the church for sleeping while she was preaching.

Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh