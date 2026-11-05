Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO shared in a video on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, that she had ended her romance with IVD

Blessing CEO cited fears about her personal safety as a key reason behind her decision to walk away from the relationship

The social media personality declared herself single and invited interested men to send applications to her DMs, with a notable condition

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Nigerian relationship commentator and social media personality Blessing CEO confirmed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, that her much-discussed romance with businessman IVD was over, saying she had chosen to leave and rebuild her life.

Popular Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO announces breakup with IVD, as she shares the reason. Image credit: Blessing CEO

Source: Facebook

She made the announcement in a video she shared with fans who had been asking about the state of the relationship.

Rather than keeping quiet on the matter, Blessing addressed their concerns directly, acknowledging that she had finally taken the advice of people close to her who had long urged her to move on.

Why Blessing CEO ended her relationship

The outspoken commentator did not hold back when explaining the reason behind her exit.

She disclosed that concerns about her personal safety played a central role in her decision, indicating she was unwilling to remain in any romantic situation she felt could cost her her life.

"I no fit dey relationship wey go take my life," she said plainly in the video.

Beyond that statement, Blessing CEO did not elaborate on the specific incidents or circumstances that brought her to that point. What was clear, however, was her resolve.

"Trust me, I have left him. Let me pick up the pieces of my life," she added, signalling that the chapter was firmly closed for her.

Blessing CEO opens for relationship proposals

Having declared herself single, Blessing wasted no time signalling that she was open to new romantic possibilities. She publicly invited interested men to reach out to her, though she was equally upfront about her expectations.

"Those of you who want to apply, please feel free to apply in my DM, please, and make sure you have money," she told her audience.

The Nigerian influencer also made clear that anyone interested in IVD was free to pursue him, suggesting she bore no ill will and had genuinely moved on from the relationship.

The announcement drew considerable attention online, given how closely followers had tracked the pair's romance and the many debates it had sparked across social media platforms.

The Facebook post by Blessing's CEO sharing the state of her relationship is below.

Blessing CEO remanded in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Blessing CEO’s remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, the fraud charges she faces and her efforts to meet her bail conditions.

Her cases include a dispute over funds raised after she announced a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, which she denies was fraudulent. Blessing CEO has pleaded not guilty, and no court has found her guilty of the allegations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh