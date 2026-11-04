Steve Apa shared the final text messages he exchanged with his 24-year-old daughter Rachel before she collapsed at the New York City Marathon

Rachel was running to raise funds for the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of her grandfather when she fell ill near the finish line

Doctors have reportedly told the family that Rachel died from rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition linked to severe muscle damage

Steve Apa, the father of 24-year-old Rachel Apa, has opened up about the heartbreaking final text exchange he had with his daughter before she collapsed and died during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Rachel Apa's father shares final texts before daughter’s death at New York City Marathon. Image credit: Parkinson's Foundation

Source: Facebook

Rachel Apa, a former Division I field hockey player at Bucknell University, was running her very first marathon when she fell approximately two miles from the finish line of the 26.2-mile race. She was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Rachel Apa's messages that turned heartbreaking

Speaking to NBC News, Steve recalled how the two had agreed to check in with each other throughout the race.

He was following along from the family home in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, while Rachel's mother, Michelle, had made the trip to New York City with friends to cheer her on in person.

Their first exchange was uplifting. Around 11:30 am, as Rachel crossed the nine-mile mark, she sent their familiar greeting, "Hey, go," and followed it with words that would later weigh heavily on her family:

"I feel amazing. I've never felt this good."

Steve gently urged her not to chase a time, reminding her that simply finishing was the goal.

The mood shifted as the miles accumulated. By mile 18, Rachel messaged

"Ugh," signalling discomfort.

At miles 20 and 21, her texts read simply:

"Ow, ow."

Her father kept encouraging her, and when she reached mile 23, he wrote back,

"All finish, not speed."

Their last exchange took place around 1:30 pm, as Rachel neared mile 24. Shortly afterwards, Steve noticed that her position on the race-tracking app had frozen.

He immediately alerted Michelle, who made her way to that section of the course and called out Rachel's name, only to be told by an emergency medical worker that her daughter had already been rushed to hospital.

A bystander had performed CPR at the scene, and a defibrillator was also used before medical personnel arrived. New York Road Runners confirmed that emergency assistance was provided following Rachel's collapse.

What doctors told Rachel Apa's family

Steve said physicians informed the family that Rachel died from rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream, potentially causing severe kidney damage and other life-threatening complications.

Rachel had relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, where she was completing an MBA while working remotely.

She had entered the marathon specifically to raise money for the Parkinson's Foundation, honouring the memory of her grandfather, who passed away after living with the disease.

Steve said the family, including Rachel's two brothers, is struggling deeply with the loss.

The YouTube video of Rachel Apa's father speaking is below.

Javits' Frimpong dies in New York

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who died after being attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, and the police search for those responsible.

Frimpong had moved from Ghana to join his father in New York just a year earlier. After being wounded near Crotona Park, he ran about a block before collapsing, according to reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh