Ghanaian evangelist Nana Agradaa has publicly declared she was not saddened by the death of TikToker Sexxy Vida, who passed away on August 11, 2026

The founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry made the remarks during a TikTok Live session that circulated on social media on August 20, 2026

Nana Agradaa cited a past incident in which she claimed Sexxy Vida mocked her husband and children following her 15-year prison sentence to Nsawam

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Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and Mama Pat, has stirred public outrage after openly expressing satisfaction over the death of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida.

Nana Agradaa expresses joy over Sexxy Vida's death, calling the TikToker her enemy. Image credit: @original.agradaa, @sexxyvida

Source: Facebook

Sexxy Vida, a professional mortician based in Belgium, reportedly died on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, following complications linked to her pregnancy.

Her passing drew widespread grief from followers and fellow content creators across social media.

Nana Agradaa breaks from the mourning

In a TikTok Live session that circulated widely on August 20, 2026, the founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry said she would not feign grief over the TikToker's passing.

The controversial evangelist was unambiguous in her position, stating that she considered Sexxy Vida one of her enemies and that she had genuinely felt glad upon hearing the news.

Nana Agradaa reportedly turned to scripture to justify her stance, saying she had consistently prayed for God to deal with her enemies and that the late TikToker fell within that category.

The evangelist also recalled what she described as a painful chapter in her life, when a court sentenced her to 15 years in prison.

She alleged that Sexxy Vida took to social media at the time to ridicule her and her family, compounding what was already a distressing period for her husband and children.

She further claimed that Sexxy Vida had repeatedly targeted her online beyond that single incident.

The Instagram video of Nana Agradaa is below.

Social Media users react to the remarks

The video drew immediate criticism from social media users, many of whom took issue with an evangelist publicly celebrating another person's death.

@ericadaafuor wrote:

"Oh no no no."

@anitagyeman commented:

Hmmmmm asemooo 🤦👏👏👏"

@meymenhz added:

"Forgive so that your Heavenly Father will also forgive you 👏👏👏 Judge not 👏👏👏."

Hospital photo of Sexxy Vida surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the emergence of a photograph depicting Sexxy Vida, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, lying unconscious on life support amid reports of her death.

This image, which has evoked strong emotional responses from her followers, offers a poignant glimpse into her final moments and highlights the deep impact her passing has had on the digital community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh