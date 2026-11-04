Javits Frimpong: Ghanaian Woman in US Quits Teaching Job

Osaah Asantewaa Asante, a Ghanaian woman living in the US, opened up about why she abandoned her dream teaching career in America

She said she completed four years of college and trained at two schools before deciding she simply could not continue in the profession

Her remarks came after 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong was killed on his way to school in the US

A Ghanaian woman living in the United States has spoken candidly about her decision to walk away from a teaching career she had worked years to build, describing American schools as places no one should have to endure.

Ghanaian woman Osaah Asantewaa Asante shares why she quit her US teaching career, calling schools a 'war zone' after teen Javits Frimpong's killing in America. Image credit: Osaah A. Asante/FB

Source: UGC

Osaah Asantewaa Asante came to the US with a clear ambition: to become a teacher.

She enrolled in college, completed a four-year degree, and trained at two different schools as part of her teaching practice. By the time graduation was within reach, however, she had already made up her mind.

"I yearned to be a teacher, so I went to college for four years, and at the time that I was about to graduate, I was teaching at two different schools as my teaching practice. And I could not do it. I just couldn't do it. It is a war zone. Especially with the teenagers," she said.

Ghanaian woman quits teaching over school violence

Asante pointed to the level of violence and disrespect she witnessed firsthand as the reason she could not carry on.

Rather than push through, she made the difficult call to leave the profession entirely.

"I quit my teaching career in America in 2017 because of the disrespect from the school kids. It's a war zone in most places, especially the high schools here," she explained. She also noted that conditions vary depending on location, adding, "Some districts are very rough."

Asante's account surfaced in the wake of the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong, who was killed on his way to school in the United States.

The tragedy prompted an outpouring of grief and conversation within the Ghanaian community abroad, with many sharing their own experiences of navigating life in America.

Her personal story added weight to those discussions, drawing attention to the conditions that educators and young people face daily in certain parts of the country.

The Facebook video below captures the Ghanaian woman opening up about why she walked away from her dream teaching job in the US.

Bronx Borough President pays tribute to Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson had spoken out following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, visiting the memorial site in the Bronx and calling for meaningful action against youth violence.

Gibson visited tributes at the spot where Javits lost his life continued to grow, with candles and other remembrances drawing mourners from across the community.

She shared photographs from her visit on X, using the platform to express her grief and issue a broader call for change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh