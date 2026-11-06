DJ KA, a popular Ghanaian media personality, announced the end of his radio career on Thursday, November 5, 2026

The former Kessben FM presenter broke down with emotion in the studio, performing Amakye Dede's song during his final broadcast

DJ KA's exit came months after he navigated a high-profile scandal involving a leaked private video

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DJ KA has signed off from radio for the last time, bringing his career as a Ghanaian radio presenter to an emotional close at Kessben FM on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Popular Ghanaian presenter DJ KA ends his radio career at Kessben FM months after his leaked video scandal. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

The popular media personality, whose full name is Kwadwo Adu, shared the moment across social media via a TikTok video that quickly gained traction online.

The clip, posted on his account, featured split-screen footage combining an indoor radio studio scene with an outdoor street clip, overlaid with the on-screen message:

"I ended my radio journey today. Goodbye. Bless you."

DJ KA's emotional final broadcast

Inside the studio, DJ KA was visibly overcome with emotion as he delivered what turned out to be his farewell show.

During the broadcast, he performed a song by Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede and paid tribute to his close friend and content creator Alexis De Godson, eulogising him in what became a deeply personal final appearance on air.

The exit marks a significant moment in DJ KA's career, arriving months after he weathered considerable public scrutiny following the leak of a private video that generated widespread attention across Ghana.

The presenter returned to Kessben Media in August after spending weeks away from the station after the controversy emerged.

The TikTok video of DJ KA announcing the end of his radio career is below:

Fans react to DJ KA leaving radio

The announcement drew an outpouring of goodwill from fans and fellow media figures who took to the comments section to wish him well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Mr Kojo_Boateng wrote:

"Kwadwo Adu, it was a pleasure listening to you on the radio. All the best in your next endeavours."

OMONO ASAMOAH said:

"Awww, Radio rockstar, are you going to a new station or?"

Nana Agyei Sikapa asked:

"DJ, why are you ending? Or is it a joke?"

Man Like Quad DJ commented:

"Thank you for the memories, and may the good Lord bless you in your new endeavours."

Kaybee added:

"Best of luck in your next endeavour. You will be missed on the radio."

DJ Faculty quits Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about DJ Faculty’s departure from Media General after eight years with the company behind 3FM and TV3.

His heartfelt farewell thanked the colleagues and listeners who shaped his time on air, while reports suggest he could be joining Class Media Group for his next chapter.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh