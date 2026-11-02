Queen Nandi, wife of Kubala King Atehene, posted a cryptic hint about her husband having another woman in his life, days after reportedly leaving a rehab facility in Ghana

The post has drawn attention to handmaiden Asnat, who features in a new Moors Northern Tribe TikTok video centred on the same dramatic storyline

Fans have flooded the comments with reactions ranging from amusement to disbelief over the latest instalment of the kingdom's ongoing drama

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Kubala King Atehene's Moors Northern Tribe is back with another episode of kingdom chaos, and this time, Queen Nandi appears to have lit the fuse herself.

Kubala King Atehene's wife, Queen Nandi, hints at her husband having another woman after his rehab stint. Photo source: @moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

The popular social media collective dropped a new video on TikTok on Sunday, 1 November 2026, casting the spotlight on handmaiden Asnat, who was portrayed as emotionally torn over Kubala King Atehene bringing a new woman into his life.

Filmed indoors against a plain wall, the two performers lean fully into their characters: one dressed in a leafy headpiece and floral-patterned wrap, the other in a woven tan strapless garment with an orange hair accessory.

The clip carried captions urging viewers to "show her some love" as Asnat navigated the heartbreak of a king whose affections appeared to be drifting.

Queen Nandi's cryptic post fuels Kingdom drama

What has given the video extra weight beyond its theatrical storyline is a real-life development surrounding Queen Nandi herself.

The wife of King Atehene reportedly hinted, through a cryptic post, that her husband has another woman in his orbit, and not just Asnat.

She accompanied the video with the caption:

"Handmaiden Asnat is feeling jealous, as she won't be the only side dish of the King. Show her some love."

The timing is notable: the post surfaced just days after she was said to have been released from a rehab facility in Ghana, where she had reportedly been on admission for several months.

Whether the post was part of the collective's broader narrative or a genuine expression of frustration is unclear, but it has done exactly what a good soap opera subplot should: got people talking.

The TikTok video of the Kubala King Atehene's wife, Nandi, hinting at her husband having a new woman, is below:

Reactions to Kubala King's wife's video

The comments section filled quickly with viewers reacting to both the performance and the real-life context swirling around it.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

RosaKent72 wrote:

"I would be relieved 😂."

Northofthecase said:

"You all are not camping anymore? This kingdom has to pay rent on the 1st? 😭"

Alan Duce commented:

"Here we go again."

Kubala King Atehene's look after rehab stint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kubala King Atehene’s video call with his wife, Queen Nandi, and maiden Asnat after his stay at a rehabilitation centre in Ghana.

His noticeably healthier appearance sparked discussion online, while Queen Nandi says he has been discharged.

The update followed months of family tensions over his treatment and claims that he was being held against his will.

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Source: YEN.com.gh