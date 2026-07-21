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DJ KA Video Leak: Kumasi-based Kessben FM Presenter Trends After Alleged Private Moment Surfaces
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DJ KA Video Leak: Kumasi-based Kessben FM Presenter Trends After Alleged Private Moment Surfaces

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has become the subject of an alleged private video leak
  • The Ghanaian radio personality is widely known for his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook celebrating classical Ghanaian music
  • Chatter on social media suggests surprise, as many wondered why DJ KA allowed himself to be recorded

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Ghanaian radio presenter and music enthusiast DJ KA, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, is trending on social media for troubling reasons after reports of a leaked private video involving him and a woman began circulating online on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

DJ KA, Rexford Adu Ntim, leaked video, Kessben FM, TikTok, Kumasi presenter, social media backlash, private video controversy
Kumasi-based presenter DJ KA is trending online over an alleged leaked video of him and a woman. Photo source: DJ KA
Source: Facebook

The Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter has built a loyal following across platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, earning recognition for his deep appreciation and knowledge of classical Ghanaian music.

His content has made him a popular figure among fans of the country's musical heritage.

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DJ KA faces backlash over alleged leaked video

The alleged leak has rattled social media, with many users expressing shock given DJ KA's public profile and reputation.

According to conversations spreading across various platforms, there is speculation that DJ KA himself may have been involved in recording the encounter with the woman in question, a detail that has drawn particular outrage from commenters.

The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear how the footage entered public circulation.

See a Facebook post about DJ KA's alleged video leak below:

Who Is DJ KA?

Beyond his radio work at Kessben FM, DJ KA had carved out a significant digital presence, using his platforms to champion older Ghanaian music and connect younger audiences with the country's rich musical past.

That wholesome public image has made the current controversy all the more jarring for followers who came to associate him with cultural preservation rather than scandal.

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As of the time of publication, DJ KA had not made any public statement addressing the circulating reports.

It is worth noting that the circulation of any such private footage is prohibited by Ghana's laws and could lead to a jail term for the offenders

Reactions to DJ KA's alleged leaked video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Kwame Debrah said:

"Such a nice guy. Why did he record it koraaa."

Efo Yesutor said:

"Too wild."

Ale Man said:

"Orsiiii Woow. The man enjoy the ride paaa."

Salome Yaa Agyemang Duah said:

"I was at the airport, and my sister Maame Akua Owusua sent it to me. Immediately I turned to see if someone was behind me... eeei I’m disappointed in him. Why take a video ah."

Agyei-Twum Benjamin said:

"He mistakenly posted it on his snap…And boys screen-recorded it."

Quecy Official mourns loss of his assistant

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer Quecy Official had shared an emotional Instagram post following the death of his personal assistant, Syd Kwaku.

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The post, which carried a broken heart emoji and original audio, drew thousands of reactions from fans and fellow influencers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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