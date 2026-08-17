Kessben FM presenter DJ KA has returned to air on August 17 after management temporarily pulled him off duty

The Kumasi-based broadcaster was suspended following the circulation of a private video involving him on social media

Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the news of DJ KA's return to the airwaves

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DJ KA is back behind the microphone at Kessben FM, weeks after a scandal involving a leaked private video forced him off the airwaves.

Kessben FM presenter DJ KA returns to radio after weeks off-air following a leaked video scandal. Image credit: KessbenTV

Source: Facebook

Rexford Kwadwo Adu Ntim, the Kumasi-based broadcaster known widely as DJ KA, returned to his radio duties on Monday, August 17, according to a Facebook post by media personality Sirr Joe. The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans who had followed the story closely since the controversy first broke.

DJ KA suspended after viral leaked video

The presenter grabbed headlines in July after a video of a private moment with a woman began circulating widely on social media. In the aftermath, DJ KA issued a public apology on Facebook, acknowledging that he had recorded the footage but firmly denying responsibility for its spread online.

He also expressed remorse, stating that the incident did not reflect the brands he represents and asking for public forgiveness.

Kessben Media responded swiftly, releasing a statement that distanced the station from the incident and confirming that DJ KA had been asked to step away from his duties while an internal inquiry was carried out.

According to Sirr Joe's post, management explained that the temporary suspension was primarily intended to allow DJ KA time to compose himself, regroup, and ride out the intense public scrutiny that followed the leak. It remains unclear what the internal inquiry concluded, but the presenter's return signals that Kessben FM has drawn a line under the matter.

Sirr Joe offered warm words for the returning presenter, writing:

"Welcome back, champion! I wish you strength, focus and a successful return to the airwaves."

Fan reactions to DJ KA's return

News of DJ KA's comeback drew a wave of responses on social media.

@Yeboah Malik wrote: "They are losing listeners; that is why....The guy has followers rough."

@Nana Boakye said:

"Thanks to Oteele"

@Richard Annor commented:

"Thank God 🙏🙏"

@Musah Abubakari added:

"Boss man, never mind, ok. More fire."

@Dęrëæl Mjśśçãll posted:

"Do you want him to be under air? Masa, mo ma nipa ndwene ne h) oo."

The Facebook post announcing DJ KA's return to duty is below.

DJ KA hints at new journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA shared a photo with media executive Omanhene Kwabena Asante and hinted at beginning a “different journey”.

The cryptic social media post was shared after Kessben Media asked him to stay off duty and launched an internal inquiry into the video leak.

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Source: YEN.com.gh