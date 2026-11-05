Efya Set to Marry Partner Tomi Thomas This Weekend, Throws Bachelorette Party Ahead of Wedding
- Efya held a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, ahead of her reported wedding to partner and baby daddy Tomi Thomas
- Ghanaian celebrities, including Fantana, Hajia4Reall, and Fella Makafui, showed up to celebrate with the award-winning singer
- Footage from the glamorous celebration went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments with congratulatory messages
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Ghanaian musician Efya is officially in her bridal era. The award-winning singer celebrated her upcoming wedding to partner Tomi Thomas with a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, ahead of a ceremony reportedly set for that same weekend.
Footage from the celebration, shared by Ghanaian bloggers, spread quickly across social media.
The selfie-style video was filmed indoors at what appeared to be a restaurant or lounge, with a dramatic red-curtained backdrop setting a glamorous, festive tone.
Footage showed singer Efya showing off her engagement ring and also sharing heartwarming moments with her fiance, close friends and family during the private celebration.
Rumours had previously emerged that the musician and her partner had secretly married after footage emerged on social media.
However, Efya's management later dismissed the rumours, stating that the couple's event was held for a different purpose.
Efya's celebrity friends gather for the celebration
The guest list turned heads. Musician Fantana, internet personality and socialite Hajia4Reall, and actress Fella Makafui were among the familiar faces who showed up to mark the occasion alongside Efya.
Their presence at the party only added to the buzz surrounding the impending nuptials, with fans eager to catch every glimpse of the festivities.
Efya and Tomi Thomas, who have been together for some time and reportedly welcomed their first child earlier this year before deciding to formalise their union.
The bachelorette party marked one of the final pre-wedding celebrations before the couple took that next step.
The Instagram video of Efya's bachelorette party is below:
Fan reactions to Efya's upcoming wedding
The viral clip drew warm reactions from fans and followers celebrating alongside the singer.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Mandi wrote:
"Congratulations, huni."
Aj commented:
"She is getting married on Friday."
Ghanaian musician Tiisha ties the knot
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian singer Tiisha Bentil, who married her Nigerian fiancé, Ola Komolafe, in a private traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana.
Footage of the celebration showed the couple in traditional attire as they exchanged vows and shared their first dance, while guests included Sista Afia, Salma Mumin and Adwoa Cyrus.
Fans shared warm messages of congratulations online.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh