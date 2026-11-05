Efya held a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, ahead of her reported wedding to partner and baby daddy Tomi Thomas

Ghanaian celebrities, including Fantana, Hajia4Reall, and Fella Makafui, showed up to celebrate with the award-winning singer

Footage from the glamorous celebration went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments with congratulatory messages

Ghanaian musician Efya is officially in her bridal era. The award-winning singer celebrated her upcoming wedding to partner Tomi Thomas with a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, ahead of a ceremony reportedly set for that same weekend.

Singer Efya throws a bachelorette party ahead of her upcoming wedding to her partner, Tomi Thomas, this weekend. Photo source: Efya, Gossips24, GH Mekojo

Source: Facebook

Footage from the celebration, shared by Ghanaian bloggers, spread quickly across social media.

The selfie-style video was filmed indoors at what appeared to be a restaurant or lounge, with a dramatic red-curtained backdrop setting a glamorous, festive tone.

Footage showed singer Efya showing off her engagement ring and also sharing heartwarming moments with her fiance, close friends and family during the private celebration.

Rumours had previously emerged that the musician and her partner had secretly married after footage emerged on social media.

However, Efya's management later dismissed the rumours, stating that the couple's event was held for a different purpose.

Efya's celebrity friends gather for the celebration

The guest list turned heads. Musician Fantana, internet personality and socialite Hajia4Reall, and actress Fella Makafui were among the familiar faces who showed up to mark the occasion alongside Efya.

Their presence at the party only added to the buzz surrounding the impending nuptials, with fans eager to catch every glimpse of the festivities.

Efya and Tomi Thomas, who have been together for some time and reportedly welcomed their first child earlier this year before deciding to formalise their union.

The bachelorette party marked one of the final pre-wedding celebrations before the couple took that next step.

The Instagram video of Efya's bachelorette party is below:

Fan reactions to Efya's upcoming wedding

The viral clip drew warm reactions from fans and followers celebrating alongside the singer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Mandi wrote:

"Congratulations, huni."

Aj commented:

"She is getting married on Friday."

Ghanaian musician Tiisha ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian singer Tiisha Bentil, who married her Nigerian fiancé, Ola Komolafe, in a private traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana.

Footage of the celebration showed the couple in traditional attire as they exchanged vows and shared their first dance, while guests included Sista Afia, Salma Mumin and Adwoa Cyrus.

Fans shared warm messages of congratulations online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh