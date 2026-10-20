DJ Faculty announced his departure from Media General, the company behind 3FM and TV3, on Monday, October 19, 2026

The popular Ghanaian DJ and radio personality spent eight years with the media conglomerate before making his exit

DJ Faculty took to social media to express gratitude to management, colleagues, and fans who supported him throughout his tenure

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey and media personality DJ Faculty has confirmed his departure from Media General, the conglomerate that operates 3FM and TV3, after eight years with the organisation.

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey and media personality DJ Faculty exits Media General after eight years. Photo source: De Faculty

Source: Facebook

Faculty made the announcement via a social media post published on Monday, October 19, 2026, in which he reflected on his time at the company and expressed gratitude to everyone who had been part of his journey there.

DJ Faculty's departure from Media General

In the post, DJ Faculty described his eight-year stint at Media General as a chapter he would always treasure, crediting the management, behind-the-scenes crew, and audiences who tuned in throughout his time on air.

"Looking back on my time with Media General (3FM & TV3) 8 years, I am filled with immense gratitude," he wrote.

"To the management, the incredible team behind the scenes, and every single listener and viewer who turned in, rocked with me, and made the airwaves come alive — thank you! The memories created, the sets played, and the growth experienced will forever be a treasured chapter of my story."

The award-winning popular disc jockey did not disclose his next move in the announcement, framing his exit as part of a broader personal evolution rather than addressing any specific plans.

However, reports by media figure Offei Wonuanie indicate that Faculty will be joining Class Media Group and will be working alongside veteran personalities Root Eye and Babiee Dapaah.

The Facebook post of DJ Faculty announcing his departure from Media General is below:

Fans, colleagues react to DJ Faculty's exit

The announcement drew warm responses from followers and industry peers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

chrystalkaryee wrote:

"Awww fam 🤍 you're amazing! 🥂 to many more wins!!!"

pmreigns_ said:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾🎈 champ … keep going higher than ever 🔥🙌."

One fan, shantifanci, shared a personal tribute, writing:

"Wishing you nothing but the best in this new chapter! You made my wedding day even more memorable, and I'll always appreciate that. May this next journey bring you greater success and exciting opportunities. Cheers to new beginnings! Lets goooooo."

Doctorr Prekese resigns from Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Doctorr Prekese’s resignation from Media General after nearly seven years.

The popular presenter noted that he had been considering early retirement before an unexpected opportunity changed his plans. Now, he is calling this next chapter his “final lap” before retirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh