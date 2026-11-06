Footage of popular Kumawood actor Henry Obiri Yeboah, known as Cash Motors, preaching on the streets of Ghana has gone viral

The video, captured outdoors in front of his Cash Motors shop at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region, showed the actor delivering a passionate sermon to a gathered crowd

Blogger News GH shared the TikTok clips with the captions confirming the actor's unexpected turn to street evangelism

Henry Obiri Yeboah, the Kumawood actor and entrepreneur widely known by his business alias Cash Motors, has taken a dramatic turn in his public life, trading the film set for the streets as a passionate preacher.

Popular Kumawood actor Henry Obiri Yeboah turns evangelist as he is spotted preaching on the street. Photo source: Twi Films, @newsghanalive/TikTok

Source: Youtube

Footage shared by Ghanaian blogger News GH on TikTok showed the actor stationed outdoors at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region, speaking animatedly to a small crowd gathered beneath a tent canopy.

A drum set and musical equipment were visible in the background, lending the scene the feel of an informal outdoor crusade.

Henry Obiri Yeboah's street preaching appearance

The clip carried the caption:

"Kumawood actor Henry Obiri Yeboah (Cash Motors) turns Evangelist."

Visible signage for "Cash Motors" and "Qualiparts Enterprise" in the background confirmed the setting is close to the actor's own business premises.

In the footage, Obiri Yeboah spoke with considerable energy and conviction, touching on themes of faith and friendship as he addresses those who had stopped to listen.

The popular Kumawood actor also distributed bibles to individuals at Abosey Okai as part of his street evangelism.

Henry Obiri Yeboah steps away from Kumawood

Henry Obiri Yeboah built his following through his work in the Kumawood film industry, Ghana's prolific Twi-language movie scene based in Kumasi.

His transition to public preaching marks a striking shift from his entertainment roots, and the footage has drawn significant attention online since it was shared.

The TikTok videos of Henry Obiri Yeboah preaching on the streets in Abossey Okai are below:

Reactions to Henry Obiri Yeboah's street evangelism

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

lizzy5511 commented:

"God bless you, bro. You have chosen the right work. More grace to excel in the ministry. 🙏"

Nana Akua godly said:

"Keep it up, bro."

Minister Eric wrote:

"Hmmm, I pray I come across such God-sent people to help my evangelism ministry, oo, boafo 3y3 na."

Veteran Kumawood actor Isaac Aidoo addresses rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actor and clergyman Reverend Isaac Aidoo, who resurfaced after a lengthy absence and addressed rumours about his health.

The actor reassured fans that he was fit and healthy, saying his time away was due to other commitments.

His return left social media users shocked and relieved, with some saying they had not seen him in years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh