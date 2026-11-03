US-based Ghanaian social media personality Obaa Cee visited the makeshift memorial at the spot where 15 - year - old Javits Frimpong was shot dead in the Bronx

A video of Obaa Cee overcome with emotion at the scene went viral on TikTok after she posted it on November 3

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured the Frimpong family of government support in the pursuit of justice

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Obaa Cee broke down in tears during a visit to the makeshift memorial erected at the spot in the Bronx, New York, where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong was fatally shot.

A video of the visit, posted on TikTok on November 3, went viral after showing the usually outspoken content creator visibly overcome with grief upon arriving at the scene.

Obaa Cee weeps at a Bronx memorial for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, while Ghana's foreign minister pledges support to his family in their pursuit of justice. Image credit: ABCNY/X, Obaa Cee/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Obaa Cee offered her condolences to the bereaved family and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Ghana pledges support for Frimpong family

The visit came days after the Government of Ghana publicly committed to supporting Thomas Frimpong, the teenager's father, in his family's bid for justice.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 30, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa extended the government's deepest condolences and confirmed he had been in direct contact with the father.

"We will pursue justice, and we will make sure that those who did this do not get away with it," Ablakwa stated.

A community in mourning

The death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager, has resonated deeply within Ghana's diaspora community in the United States. Obaa Cee's emotional appearance at the memorial reflected a broader sense of grief and outrage felt by many in the community following the shooting.

The New York Police have also released a statement updating the public that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Bawumia consoles Javits’ family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had consoled the family of Javits Frimpong.

This came after Dr Bawumia spoke directly with Thomas Frimpong, the father of Javits Frimpong, offering words of comfort as the family navigates the loss of the young boy.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh