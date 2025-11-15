Former Kumawood actor turned evangelist Victor Moses, popularly known as Cyborg, has made a rare public appearance

In a video, the former actor was spotted preaching the word of God and detailing his life story on the streets in Kumasi

Footage of Cyborg preaching on the streets has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Former Kumawood actor turned evangelist Victor Moses, popularly known as Cyborg, has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

Popular Ex-Kumawood actor evangelist Victor Moses, popularly known as Cyborg, spotted preaching on the streets in Kumasi. Photo source: Twi Nation TV, Smart Ghana TV, @victorvictor/TikTok

Source: Youtube

On Friday, November 14, 2025, the ex-actor shared a video of himself preaching on the streets in Kumasi.

During his sermon, Victor Moses spoke about his criminal past before entering the Kumawood movie industry.

He detailed how he and some of his old friends were actively involved in illegal mining and creating chaos in Kumasi.

The former Kumawood actor explained his decision to venture into evangelism, stating that he was only interested in sharing the word of God and not embarking on a money-making scheme.

Cyborg also explained why he converted from Islam to Christianity many years ago. Footage of the ex-Kumawood star preaching on the streets went viral on social media, prompting many Ghanaians to react.

The TikTok video of former Kumawood actor Cyborg preaching on the streets is below:

Cyborg's acting career and aftermath

Evangelist Victor Moses, formerly known as Cyborg, gained prominence after emerging in the Kumawood movie industry in the late 2000s. He appeared in minor roles in numerous Kumawood movies.

Cyborg later took a long hiatus from the film industry before resurfacing in the early 2020s as an evangelist.

In several interviews, the former actor spoke about his transition from a Muslim to a Christian and his past criminal life. He also recounted how the Miracle Films CEO, Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye, discovered him and featured him in his films.

Ex-Kumawood actor Cyborg speaks about his life in an interview. Image credit: Rtv Ghana

Source: TikTok

The evangelist also detailed his working relationship with Agya Koo, who was impressed with his acting skills during their first public encounter.

He gained massive plaudits from fans for playing the role of Osei Yaw in the movie, Fakye Efie Ponko, alongside veteran actors including Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, Paa George, the late Ebenezer 'Katawere' Donkor and Sumsum Ahuofe.

The actor also starred in the "American Boy" movie, which featured Van Vicker and Oyaa Suro Oyaa.

The YouTube video of Cyborg sharing his life story is below:

The YouTube video of Cyborg speaking about his life story is below:

Ghanaians react to Cyborg preaching on street

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Appiah Christopher commented:

"Eii Cyborg."

16th April Temple wrote:

"Our school bodyguard at Elite College in Kumasi 😂😂."

Filipo (Mato adi hitmaker) said:

"He was an actor in Efie pɔnkɔ. His name was Osei Yaw in that movie."

Minister Kofi Obed commented:

"He's not looking for money. He is preaching Salvation. That is the ultimate message for every man. God bless you."

Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky resurfaces abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky resurfaced abroad after leaving Ghana many years ago.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, the former Akoma FM presenter detailed how her decision to relocate abroad had transformed her life.

Yaa Nicky noted that she had been able to purchase a luxury vehicle in just a year abroad and had no plans of returning to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh