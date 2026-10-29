Elke Sommer, the German-born Hollywood star, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at her home in Bel Air, Los Angeles

Her stepson Sebastian Walther confirmed she died of heart failure, just three months after the death of her husband of 32 years

Elke Sommer won a Golden Globe in 1964 and starred in the Pink Panther film series alongside Peter Sellers

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Elke Sommer, the German-born actress whose career spanned nearly six decades of European and Hollywood cinema, died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at her home in Bel Air, Los Angeles. She was just days away from turning 86.

Hollywood actress Elke Sommer dies at 85, days before her 86th birthday. Image creidt: Sarah Ellen

Source: Facebook

German media outlet Bild, citing her stepson Sebastian Walther, reported that Sommer died of heart failure at approximately 10 p.m. local time.

Her passing came only three months after the death of her husband, Wolf Walther, who lost a battle with cancer. The couple had been together for 32 years.

Sebastian Walther's tribute to his stepmother

In the wake of Sommer's death, Sebastian Walther shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the grief his family had endured in such a short span of time.

"Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again," he said, drawing comfort from the idea that the couple had been reunited.

Her birthday, November 5, 2026, would have marked her 86th year.

From Berlin to Hollywood: Sommer's remarkable rise

The Hollywood actress was born in Berlin in November 1940 and initially set her sights on a career as an interpreter, having reportedly mastered six languages as a teenager.

Her trajectory changed in 1958, when, at 17, she won the Miss Viareggio beauty contest in Italy. The victory served as a launchpad into acting, first within Italian and German productions, and eventually onto the international stage.

Her breakout moment in Hollywood came with the 1964 film 'The Prize', a performance that earned her a Golden Globe Award as Most Promising Newcomer.

That same year, she portrayed Maria Gambrelli in 'A Shot in the Dark', the 'Pink Panther' instalment featuring Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

The role cemented her status as a recognisable face in global cinema.

Though she gradually withdrew from the public eye in her later years, Sommer's body of work across European and American film left a lasting impression on the industry.

Her death closes the chapter on a life defined by remarkable range, resilience, and an unlikely journey from a teenager with a gift for languages to a Golden Globe-winning actress on Hollywood's biggest screens.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Elke Sommer is below.

Netflix actress Morgan Gamble dies at 21

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Morgan Gamble, the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who worked on Netflix’s *A Different World* reboot and died after a car crash in Atlanta.

Investigators said the other driver was travelling at about 94 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver was arrested and charged as the investigation continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh