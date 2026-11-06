A video shared on Facebook on November 5, 2026, showed an artist being arrested for painting a tribute wall for Jarvits Frimpong

The arrest occurred as communities prepared to mark one week since Jarvits Frimpong died in the Bronx on October 29, 2026

Ghanaians, foreign sympathisers and people of different faiths joined calls for justice for the 15-year-old

An artist was arrested in the Bronx for painting a tribute wall in memory of Jarvits Frimpong, sparking outrage online just days after the 15-year-old's death.

An artist’s arrest for painting a Jarvits Frimpong tribute wall in the Bronx sparked outrage online, as mourners demanded justice for the 15-year-old boy. Image credit: AFP/ Stringer

Source: UGC

Ama Alangajoa shared a video of the arrest on Facebook on November 5, 2026, writing:

"Arresting the painter, for painting a wall won't bring Javits justice. Find his killers."

The incident unfolded as Ghanaians, foreign sympathisers, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists and members of other religious communities prepared to mark exactly one week since Javits Frimpong passed away on October 29, 2026, in the Bronx.

Community mourns Jarvits Frimpong

The young man's death has drawn grief and solidarity from a wide cross-section of people, all united in mourning a teenager who never got to see the future he had worked towards in his 15 years of life.

The arrest of the artist added fresh tension to an already emotional week, with many questioning where law enforcement's priorities lay.

The Facebook post below has the video of the artist's arrest.

Reactions trail the arrest video

The video drew sharp and divided responses across social media.

Marva Latimore wrote:

"Why don't they use their energy to find the killers?"

Obaa Afia echoed that sentiment:

"Use the same energy to find the 3 suspects."

Jonesville Chaz added:

"What they need to do is find the ones who killed Javits."

Not everyone condemned the arrest, however. Shalomite Zion offered a different perspective:

"Painting a wall, you need permission for that, especially if it's public property. Sorry, it's all about the painting; do what is right, the police are doing their job."

Yahaira Mejia Rivas also urged respect on both sides:

"They just fixed that wall not long ago; nobody can force them to accept it. They also need to respect property owners. The community feels that family pain, but has some respect and empathy for each other to bring peace to our community. God bless his family and justice for all."

Counsellor Lutterodt sends a powerful message to the suspects in Javits Frimpong’s death as the community holds a one-week vigil in his honour. Image credit: U 4 deY dE GhAnA/FB, Eyewitness News

Source: UGC

Counsellor Lutterodt's speech at Javits vigil trend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian personality Counsellor Lutterodt made a notable appearance at the one-week vigil held in the Bronx to commemorate the life of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who passed away under tragic circumstances.

The popular counsellor and social commentator was among those who gathered to honour the young man's memory one week after his death.

His presence at the ceremony drew significant attention, but it was his words to those in attendance that have since captured widespread interest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh