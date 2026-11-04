AmCham Ghana released a condolence statement on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, mourning the death of Javits Frimpong

The organisation extended its sympathies to Javits' parents, school community, and the wider Ghanaian diaspora

Javits' mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, travelled to the United States following her son's death and called for justice

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The American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (AmCham Ghana) has added its voice to the chorus of condolences following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in New York City.

American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana mourns Javits Frimpong as his mother arrives in New York. Image credit: Zygote Studio, AmCham Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on its official X account on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, AmCham Ghana described the loss as a painful tragedy, expressing sorrow over the circumstances surrounding the young teenager's passing.

The organisation noted that Javits was a Ghanaian whose life ended far too soon, and directed its sympathies toward everyone affected by his death.

"No family should have to endure such grief. Our sincere sympathies go to his parents, loved ones, school community, and the wider Ghanaian diaspora. We pray they find peace and strength in the days ahead," the statement read.

AmCham Ghana closed its tribute with a simple but moving farewell:

"Rest well, Javits Frimpong."

Javits' mother arrives in the United States

As condolence messages continue to pour in, Javits' mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, has since travelled to the United States to be with the family during this devastating period.

Her arrival comes as those close to the teenager grapple with the grief of his sudden loss.

Doris has also publicly called for justice for her son, amplifying the conversation surrounding the case as it draws increasing attention both in Ghana and within the Ghanaian diaspora community abroad.

Javits Frimpong's death sparks tributes

The death of Javits Frimpong has resonated deeply among Ghanaians at home and overseas, with public figures, community organisations, and private individuals all weighing in with messages of solidarity for the bereaved family.

AmCham Ghana's statement reflects the breadth of concern the case has stirred, as the teenager's story continues to touch those far beyond his immediate circle.

The organisation's message reinforces the shared sense of loss felt across the Ghanaian community as Javits' family faces one of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

The X post by AmCham Ghana is below.

Bronx Borough President reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s visit to the memorial for 15-year-old Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong and her call for justice.

Gibson described Javits as “a son of Ghana” and warned that the easy availability of guns was fuelling violence. Read her emotional message and call for safer communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh