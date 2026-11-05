Ghanaian singer Efya has shared regal photos with her partner, Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas, a day after holding her bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4

Her cryptic caption appears to reference Underneath My Skin, a song by Tomi Thomas featuring Efya, as reports say the couple will marry this weekend

Fans and colleagues, including Joshua Moszi and Kojo Soboh, flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovely couple ahead of their reported wedding

Ghanaian singer Efya has shared regal photos with her partner, Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas, amid reports that the couple will marry this weekend.

Efya shares regal photos with partner Tomi Thomas a day after her bachelorette party amid wedding reports. Photo source: Efya.

Source: Instagram

The post comes a day after the singer held her bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Fantana, Hajia4Reall and Fella Makafui were among the guests at the party, which was held at what appeared to be a lounge.

According to reports, the couple’s wedding is set to take place this weekend. Earlier rumours that they had secretly married were dismissed by Efya’s management.

Tomi Thomas is the father of Efya’s child, whom the couple reportedly welcomed earlier this year.

Efya, Tomi Thomas pose in regal photos

In the photos shared on Instagram, Efya appears in a gold-embroidered veil, gold bangles and rings.

Standing behind her, Tomi Thomas wore a black turban and a gold-trimmed black robe while holding prayer beads. Alongside one of the posts, the singer shared a cryptic caption.

“Some things are written in the stars. Others find their way underneath your skin... And so it begins 🔥,” she wrote.

In a separate collaborative post with Tomi Thomas, she wrote that what the soul already knows, time is only beginning to reveal.

Her caption, Underneath Your Skin, appears to reference Underneath My Skin, a song by Tomi Thomas featuring Efya, which is available on his SoundCloud page.

The Instagram post from Efya, in which she shares regal photos with Tomi Thomas, is below.

Fans congratulate Efya and Tomi Thomas

Many fans and colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

joshuamoszi said:

“Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥❤️”

jijiglam said: “May Allah bless your union ❤️🙏”

kojo_soboh said:

“Let’s go”

Tochi Wigwe marries partner in Lagos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of late Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, had married Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu.

The couple held a private traditional ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, which included the payment of the bride price. Aikhomu is a Lagos-based investment professional and the Managing Partner of Zoya Admiralty.

Her aunt described the milestone as beauty for ashes and paid tribute to family members who were absent. The wedding came more than two years after her father passed away in February 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh