Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the late former Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, married investment executive Wilson Aikhomu in a private traditional ceremony

The celebration included bride price payment and family document signing, with Tochi's aunt sharing a heartfelt tribute reflecting on absent loved ones

Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their son Chizi all perished in a California helicopter crash in February 2024

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the late former Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, has married Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu in a colourful traditional ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, more than two years after losing her father, mother, and elder brother in a devastating helicopter crash.

Herbert Wigwe's daughter Tochi Wigwe marries her partner two years after her father's helicopter crash. Photo source: @otutochiwigwe, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The private event, captured in footage shared by Punch Newspaper on X, documented the full arc of the customary marriage rites, from Tochi setting out with a cup in hand to find her groom among the gathered guests, through to the payment of the bride price and the formal signing of family documents.

Tochi Wigwe's aunt celebrates her traditional wedding

Members of both the Wigwe and Aikhomu families gathered under a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces decked out for the occasion.

Tochi's aunt shared details of the event on social media, describing the milestone as "beauty for ashes", drawing from Isaiah 61:3.

In her tribute, she acknowledged the painful absence of Tochi's parents, the late banking executive Herbert Wigwe and his wife Chizoba, as well as her brother Chizi, all of whom died when their helicopter came down near Nipton, California, close to the Nevada border on February 9, 2024.

The late Nigerian businessman, who was then the group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, was 57 at the time of his death.

The aunt noted that despite the weight of that grief, Tochi was formally handed over to her husband as custom required, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the family.

Who is Tochi Wigwe's husband Wilson Aikhomu?

Tochi's new husband is no stranger to prominent Nigerian lineage. Wilson Aikhomu is a Lagos-based investment professional who serves as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty.

He is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuawa Aikhomu and the nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

Reports from September 2026 had indicated the couple were quietly planning a wedding, with the two keeping most details away from the public eye.

Herbert Wigwe, whose legacy is preserved through the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation, was one of Nigeria's most prominent banking figures before his passing.

The X video of Tochi Wigwe's private traditional wedding ceremony is below:

Reactions to Tochi Wigwe's traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users who responded to news of the ceremony below:

@nyoreh01 wrote:

"God bless her home. May God give her the strength at this moment, knowing that her folks are not around to witness the joy."

@yoursoftigbogirl said:

"At least something good for her family. Imagine the trauma they have been through."

@ugonma968 commented:

"Chai, at least she has somebody that will help her fight for her father's properties now. She has been through a lot. May God bless her with peace in this marriage in Jesus name."

Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore's son marries fiancee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore’s traditional wedding to Tolulope Stephanie Spencer, held at an upscale venue in Lagos.

The grand ceremony drew governors, politicians and business moguls, while the bride’s playful declaration that her new husband was her “ATM” became one of the day’s most memorable moments.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh