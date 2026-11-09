Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah officially declared his intention to contest for the NPP's parliamentary candidacy in Afigya Sekyere East

The popular public figure announced his bid on Facebook on Sunday, November 8, 2026, under the campaign slogan 'With OKAM, Freedom Shall Come'

Afrifa-Mensah's declaration targets the 2028 parliamentary race, with supporters already rallying behind his candidacy online

Popular Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has formally declared his intention to contest for the NPP's Parliamentary Candidature in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency ahead of the 2028 elections.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah declares his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Afigya Sekyere East. Photo source: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Source: Facebook

The controversial media personality announced the news via a Facebook post on Sunday, November 8, 2026, accompanied by a campaign flyer bearing his name, constituency and slogan.

Afrifa-Mensah had hinted at contesting the NPP primaries on several occasions since returning from the US, where he earned a Master of Laws L.L.M. from the University of Connecticut.

Afrifa-Mensah eyes Afigya Sekyere East seat

In his declaration, Afrifa-Mensah, who has been embroiled in a heated public feud with the current Afigya Sekyere East MP Mavis Nkansah Boadu and her family in recent months, described himself as a son of the land, using the Akan phrase "Sekyere Ni Ba" to underscore his roots in the constituency.

He stated that his candidacy is driven by a desire to serve the people, restore their honour and develop a constituency that functions for every resident.

"I, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, humbly declare my intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Candidature in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency," he wrote in the flyer attached to the post.

His campaign will operate under the slogan "With OKAM, Freedom Shall Come," with OKAM serving as his campaign identity derived from his name.

The media personality closed his announcement with the Twi phrase "Nyame Na Ɛsi Hene. Ɛbrɛ bɛdane!" — broadly meaning that God is the ultimate authority and that times will change — signalling the faith-driven tone of his campaign.

The Facebook post by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah announcing his intention to contest the NPP primaries is below:

Supporters rally behind Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's candidacy

The declaration drew immediate attention online, with supporters expressing enthusiasm in the comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Patricia Ellis Aggrey wrote:

"Go for the best. We need serious people like you in 2028."

Nana Abena Fosua Ayeh commented:

"Wow, ooo, interesting. Ohene and I pray Adom Nyame hear your heart's desires wati. Go for your victory, sir."

Nana Barffour Akoto added:

"I can't wait to see you in parliament, bro 😎 all the best 🙌#OKAM."

Lawyer Ohene Gyan to contest NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about lawyer and media personality Ohene Amankwah-Gyan’s declaration that he will contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Berekum East ahead of the 2028 elections.

He announced his plans during a formal visit to the palace of the area’s paramount chief, a moment captured on video that quickly drew attention from residents and party supporters.

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Source: YEN.com.gh