Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah has officially declared his bid to become a Member of Parliament in 2028.

Speaking on his For The Record show on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the outspoken media personality announced that he will contest the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

Describing his vision for the constituency as a "rebuilding agenda," Okatakyie-Afrifa reaffirmed his commitment to serving his people.

"The General Secretary has released the election timetable for the party's internal elections, and I am interested in contesting the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency parliamentary seat. We want the party to appear attractive, so whatever happens, we will follow the process closely and ensure it becomes appealing again," he stated.

Okatakyie-Afrifa on his education and background

The media personality also spoke about his background and connections to the constituency.

"Today, I stand here as a Bomfa Asante Akyem resident, nurtured by my grandmother in Suame, though originally from Asante Agona. The young child shaped by KNUST Primary and moulded by Mfantsipim is the same whose life has opened doors I never imagined," he stated.

"I studied Public Relations at GIMPA, earned a master's in Diplomacy and International Relations at the same institution, and my desire to understand the law brought me to the US, where I am pursuing a master's in law," he said.

He added that his education and achievements would be meaningless if they did not benefit his constituency.

Okatakyie-Afrifa Mensah is a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). In the lead-up to the 2016 elections, he worked diligently to ensure the party's victory.

However, the media personality fell out with the NPP around 2022 and was seen associating with members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were then in opposition. He later returned to his beloved NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.

